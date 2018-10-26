Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2018 5:21am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • STONECO LTD. (NASDAQ: STNE) shares rose 30.63 percent to close at $31.35. StoneCo priced its IPO at $24 per share.
  • Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AMRH) gained 19.37 percent to close at $0.4880 on Thursday after the company reported a partnership with virtual and augmented reality company, The Glimpse Group.
  • Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares rose 18.29 percent to close at $36.16 after the company reported strong Q3 results.
  • Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) gained 17.68 percent to close at $13.51.
  • Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) climbed 17.62 percent to close at $10.68. Pulse Biosciences filed registration statement for its rights offering.
  • Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) gained 16.48 percent to close at $5.16 following Q3 earnings.
  • Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMY) climbed 16.25 percent to close at $4.22.
  • La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) gained 15.96 percent to close at $17.66 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares rose 15.47 percent to close at $31.80 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.
  • Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) gained 15.17 percent to close at $6.53.
  • Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) jumped 15.01 percent to close at $79.40 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised its FY19 sales guidance.
  • ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI) gained 14.93 percent to close at $81.30 following Q3 earnings.
  • Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) climbed 14.68 percent to close at $5.78. Clearside Biomedical named Thomas A. Ciulla, M.D., MBA as Chief Medical Officer.
  • Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) rose 14.5 percent to close at $15.71 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
  • Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) rose 14.44 percent to close at $6.42 on Thursday after declining 4.10 percent on Wednesday.
  • TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) gained 14.25 percent to close at $25.98 following Q2 earnings.
  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) rose 14.04 percent to close at $13.08.
  • CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) gained 13.73 percent to close at $40.50 following Q3 earnings.
  • Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORN) gained 13.69 percent to close at $130.70 after the company reported year-over-year Q3 EPS improvement and beat sales estimates.
  • Materion Corporation (NASDAQ: MTRN) gained 13.43 percent to close at $57.33 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) rose 13.11 percent to close at $19.50.
  • MSA Safety Inc (NYSE: MSA) jumped 12.88 percent to close at $107.43 after the company beat Q3 earnings estimates.
  • KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) shares rose 12.75 percent to close at $2.30.
  • ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) gained 12.69 percent to close at $66.51 after reporting strong Q3 results.
  • trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) rose 12.32 percent to close at $6.20.
  • Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) rose 12.04 percent to close at $136.99 after reporting profit for the third quarter.
  • Banner Corporation (NASDAQ: BANR) rose 11.32 percent to close at $58.04 following strong Q3 results.
  • FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) shares gained 11.13 percent to close at $74.00 following Q3 results.
  • Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) climbed 10.83 percent to close at $5.32 on Thursday after gaining 3.00 percent on Wednesday.
  • Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) gained 10.44 percent to close at $8.46 after the company cancelled its $25 million common stock offering.
  • Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) gained 10.29 percent to close at $72.77 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
  • International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) rose 10.25 percent to close at $43.76 following upbeat Q3 results.
  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares gained 9.9 percent to close at $8.99 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday.
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 9.14 percent to close at $314.86 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company delivered 56,065 Model 3s in the quarter. The company says the target of delivering 100,000 Model S and X vehicles this year remains unchanged.
  • Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) rose 8.77 percent to close at $120.70.
  • Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE: PRLB) rose 8.25 percent to close at $123.42 after reporting better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
  • CVR Refining, LP (NYSE: CVRR) shares gained 7.31 percent to close at $19.23 following Q3 results.
  • Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) rose 6.78 percent to close at $111.34 after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong FY2018 earnings guidance.
  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) rose 5.84 percent to close at $108.30 after reporting upbeat earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday.
  • Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) shares rose 5.04 percent to close at $35.84 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.

 

Losers

  • CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) shares tumbled 33.62 percent to close at $15.18 on Thursday after the company reported weak Q3 earnings and lowered its FY18 EPS guidance.
  • Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) shares fell 22.87 percent to close at $4.62.
  • Novume Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVMM) shares dipped 20.26 percent to close at $1.85.
  • Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) fell 20.2 percent to close at $232.07. Align Technology posted upbeat Q3 results, but issued weak forecast for the current quarter.
  • NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) shares dropped 18.98 percent to close at $33.64 following Q3 results.
  • Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE: GG) dipped 18.68 percent to close at $8.49 following weak Q3 results.
  • AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) shares fell 18.31 percent to close at $2.81.
  • Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE: BLX) slipped 17.43 percent to close at $16.01 after reporting results for the third quarter.
  • WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) fell 17.3 percent to close at $57.90 after the company reported Q3 results and lowered its full-year profit forecast.
  • Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) fell 16.78 percent to close at $31.88 on Thursday after dropping 7.89 percent on Wednesday.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 15.45 percent to close at $19.27. AMD reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak fourth-quarter sales guidance.
  • Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) shares fell 14.78 percent to close at $98.31 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
  • Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) dropped 14.75 percent to close at $1.185 after the company priced its $20 million common stock offering.
  • Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) dipped 13.99 percent to close at $6.33.
  • Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) shares declined 13.25 percent to close at $19.19
  • Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) fell 12.67 percent to close at $29.29 after reporting downbeat Q3 earnings.
  • EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) dropped 12.65 percent to close at $35.34 following quarterly earnings miss.
  • Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) shares dropped 12.53 percent to close at $3.70. Superior Drilling Products is expected to release Q3 earnings on November 8.
  • GrubHub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) shares dropped 11.99 percent to close at $96.48 after the company issued weak Q4 profit forecast.
  • Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) dipped 11.48 percent to close at $29.29 after reporting downbeat Q3 results.
  • Deluxe Corporation (NYSE: DLX) dropped 11.07 percent to close at $45.07 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) shares tumbled 11.03 percent to close at $9.84 after the company posted downbeat Q3 earnings.
  • Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI) dropped 9.99 percent to close at $7.84.
  • Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) dipped 9.42 percent to close at $2.50 following Q3 results.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) fell 9.37 percent to close at $74.54 after the company reported downbeat quarterly earnings and lowered its dividend.
  • Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) shares fell 8.57 percent to close at $49.91. Southwest posted upbeat quarterly results.

Posted-In: Losers Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALGN + AMD)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Xilinx Surges After Upbeat Q2 Results; Advanced Micro Devices Shares Slide
60 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Up 1.5%; Align Technology Shares Drop After Downbeat Forecast
Analysts Look For Silver Lining In AMD's Q3 Print
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Twitter Beats Q3 Expectations
Snapping Back, But Can Rally Attempt Last? Strong Earnings Might Power Market
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on STNE
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

10 Stocks To Watch For October 26, 2018