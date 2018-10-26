66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- STONECO LTD. (NASDAQ: STNE) shares rose 30.63 percent to close at $31.35. StoneCo priced its IPO at $24 per share.
- Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AMRH) gained 19.37 percent to close at $0.4880 on Thursday after the company reported a partnership with virtual and augmented reality company, The Glimpse Group.
- Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares rose 18.29 percent to close at $36.16 after the company reported strong Q3 results.
- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) gained 17.68 percent to close at $13.51.
- Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) climbed 17.62 percent to close at $10.68. Pulse Biosciences filed registration statement for its rights offering.
- Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) gained 16.48 percent to close at $5.16 following Q3 earnings.
- Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMY) climbed 16.25 percent to close at $4.22.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) gained 15.96 percent to close at $17.66 after reporting Q3 results.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares rose 15.47 percent to close at $31.80 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) gained 15.17 percent to close at $6.53.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) jumped 15.01 percent to close at $79.40 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised its FY19 sales guidance.
- ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI) gained 14.93 percent to close at $81.30 following Q3 earnings.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) climbed 14.68 percent to close at $5.78. Clearside Biomedical named Thomas A. Ciulla, M.D., MBA as Chief Medical Officer.
- Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) rose 14.5 percent to close at $15.71 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) rose 14.44 percent to close at $6.42 on Thursday after declining 4.10 percent on Wednesday.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) gained 14.25 percent to close at $25.98 following Q2 earnings.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) rose 14.04 percent to close at $13.08.
- CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) gained 13.73 percent to close at $40.50 following Q3 earnings.
- Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORN) gained 13.69 percent to close at $130.70 after the company reported year-over-year Q3 EPS improvement and beat sales estimates.
- Materion Corporation (NASDAQ: MTRN) gained 13.43 percent to close at $57.33 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) rose 13.11 percent to close at $19.50.
- MSA Safety Inc (NYSE: MSA) jumped 12.88 percent to close at $107.43 after the company beat Q3 earnings estimates.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) shares rose 12.75 percent to close at $2.30.
- ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) gained 12.69 percent to close at $66.51 after reporting strong Q3 results.
- trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) rose 12.32 percent to close at $6.20.
- Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) rose 12.04 percent to close at $136.99 after reporting profit for the third quarter.
- Banner Corporation (NASDAQ: BANR) rose 11.32 percent to close at $58.04 following strong Q3 results.
- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) shares gained 11.13 percent to close at $74.00 following Q3 results.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) climbed 10.83 percent to close at $5.32 on Thursday after gaining 3.00 percent on Wednesday.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) gained 10.44 percent to close at $8.46 after the company cancelled its $25 million common stock offering.
- Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) gained 10.29 percent to close at $72.77 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) rose 10.25 percent to close at $43.76 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares gained 9.9 percent to close at $8.99 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 9.14 percent to close at $314.86 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company delivered 56,065 Model 3s in the quarter. The company says the target of delivering 100,000 Model S and X vehicles this year remains unchanged.
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) rose 8.77 percent to close at $120.70.
- Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE: PRLB) rose 8.25 percent to close at $123.42 after reporting better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- CVR Refining, LP (NYSE: CVRR) shares gained 7.31 percent to close at $19.23 following Q3 results.
- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) rose 6.78 percent to close at $111.34 after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong FY2018 earnings guidance.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) rose 5.84 percent to close at $108.30 after reporting upbeat earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday.
- Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) shares rose 5.04 percent to close at $35.84 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
Losers
- CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) shares tumbled 33.62 percent to close at $15.18 on Thursday after the company reported weak Q3 earnings and lowered its FY18 EPS guidance.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) shares fell 22.87 percent to close at $4.62.
- Novume Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVMM) shares dipped 20.26 percent to close at $1.85.
- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) fell 20.2 percent to close at $232.07. Align Technology posted upbeat Q3 results, but issued weak forecast for the current quarter.
- NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) shares dropped 18.98 percent to close at $33.64 following Q3 results.
- Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE: GG) dipped 18.68 percent to close at $8.49 following weak Q3 results.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) shares fell 18.31 percent to close at $2.81.
- Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE: BLX) slipped 17.43 percent to close at $16.01 after reporting results for the third quarter.
- WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) fell 17.3 percent to close at $57.90 after the company reported Q3 results and lowered its full-year profit forecast.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) fell 16.78 percent to close at $31.88 on Thursday after dropping 7.89 percent on Wednesday.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 15.45 percent to close at $19.27. AMD reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak fourth-quarter sales guidance.
- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) shares fell 14.78 percent to close at $98.31 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) dropped 14.75 percent to close at $1.185 after the company priced its $20 million common stock offering.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) dipped 13.99 percent to close at $6.33.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) shares declined 13.25 percent to close at $19.19
- Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) fell 12.67 percent to close at $29.29 after reporting downbeat Q3 earnings.
- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) dropped 12.65 percent to close at $35.34 following quarterly earnings miss.
- Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) shares dropped 12.53 percent to close at $3.70. Superior Drilling Products is expected to release Q3 earnings on November 8.
- GrubHub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) shares dropped 11.99 percent to close at $96.48 after the company issued weak Q4 profit forecast.
- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) dipped 11.48 percent to close at $29.29 after reporting downbeat Q3 results.
- Deluxe Corporation (NYSE: DLX) dropped 11.07 percent to close at $45.07 after reporting Q3 results.
- Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) shares tumbled 11.03 percent to close at $9.84 after the company posted downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI) dropped 9.99 percent to close at $7.84.
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) dipped 9.42 percent to close at $2.50 following Q3 results.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) fell 9.37 percent to close at $74.54 after the company reported downbeat quarterly earnings and lowered its dividend.
- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) shares fell 8.57 percent to close at $49.91. Southwest posted upbeat quarterly results.
Posted-In: Losers Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.