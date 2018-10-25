8 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares are up 7 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $3.65, beating estimates by 50 cents. Sales came in at $3.276 billion, beating estimates by $24 million.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) shares are up 7 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 18 cents per share, missing estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $1.44 billion, missing estimates by $50 million. The company said it regained its position as the No. 1 toy company globally in the past four months.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) shares are up 3 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.40, beating estimates by 25 cents. Sales came in at $19.2 billion, beating estimates by $1.09 billion. The company issued strong fourth-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- Boston Beer Company (NYSE: SAM) shares are up 3 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $3.59, beating estimates by 24 cents. Sales came in at $306.9 million, beating estimates by $29 million.
Losers
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares are down 8 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 54 cents per share, beating estimates by 13 cents. Sales came in at $676 million, missing estimates by $21 million.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are down 6 percent after reporting a third-quarter sales miss. Revenues came in at $56.576 billion, missing estimates by $524 million. Earnings came in at $5.75, which may not compare to the $3.12 estimate. The company issued weak fourth-quarter sales guidance. Amazon cited the strong dollar affecting fourth-quarter sales expectations.
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares are down 3 percent after reporting a third-quarter sales miss. Earnings came in at $13.06, beating estimates by $2.60. Sales came in at $33.74 billion, missing estimates by $290 million.
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) shares are down 2 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $(0.12), beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $298 million, beating estimates by $14 million. The company saw daily active users down 1 percent sequentially in the quarter.
