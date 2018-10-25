Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Xilinx Surges After Upbeat Q2 Results; Advanced Micro Devices Shares Slide

Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 1.96 percent to 25,064.53 while the NASDAQ climbed 3.45 percent to 7,353.87. The S&P also rose, gaining 2.41 percent to 2,720.08.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Thursday afternoon, the information technology shares gained 3.1 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) up 15 percent, and Knowles Corp (NYSE: KN) up 15 percent.

In trading on Thursday, utilities shares tumbled 1.6 percent.

Top Headline

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) reported upbeat results for its third quarter.

Twitter said it earned $0.21 per share in the quarter on revenue of $758 million, which was better than the $0.14 per share and $702.57 million analysts were expecting. Twitter disclosed that average daily active users rose 9 percent year-over-year in the quarter.

Equities Trading UP

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares shot up 18 percent to $36.16 after the company reported strong Q3 results.

Shares of Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) got a boost, shooting up 14 percent to $15.68 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares were also up, gaining 15 percent to $79.56 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised its FY19 sales guidance.

Equities Trading DOWN

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) shares dropped 35 percent to $14.77 after the company reported weak Q3 earnings and lowered its FY18 EPS guidance.

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) were down 21 percent to $228.5681. Align Technology posted upbeat Q3 results, but issued weak forecast for the current quarter.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) was down, falling around 16 percent to $19.15. AMD reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak fourth-quarter sales guidance.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.61 percent to $67.23 while gold traded up 0.08 percent to $1,232.10.

Silver traded down 0.25 percent Thursday to $14.64, while copper fell 0.07 to $2.7555.

Eurozone

European shares closed higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.51 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 1.24 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index climbed 1.78 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX gained 1.03 percent, and the French CAC 40 climbed 1.6 percent while U.K. shares rose 0.59 percent.

Economics

U.S. durable goods orders rose 0.8 percent for September, versus economists’ expectations for a 1.3 percent decline.

The U.S. trade deficit in goods increased to $76.0 billion in September. However, economists were expecting a $76.2 billion deficit. Exports gained 1.8 percent, while imports increased 1.5 percent for September.

U.S. initial jobless claims increased 5,000 to 215,000 in the latest week. However, economists expected a 214,000 reading.

U.S. pending home sales rose 0.5 percent to 104.6 for September, versus a reading of 104.1 in August.

Domestic supplies of natural gas climbed 58 billion cubic feet for the week ended October 19, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported. However, analysts projected a rise of 47 billion cubic feet.

Data on money supply for the latest week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester will speak in New York, NY at 7:00 p.m. ET.