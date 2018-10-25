Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Moody's Lifts Ratings On More Than $3B Of XPO Logistics Debt
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
October 25, 2018 10:45am   Comments
Share:
Moody's Lifts Ratings On More Than $3B Of XPO Logistics Debt
Related XPO
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 3, 2018
Goldman Sachs: Trucking Rates To Peak In Q4, Gradually Decline In 2019

Rating agency Moody's Investors Service said it upgraded its ratings on about $3.2 billion debt issued by XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) citing a "positive operating environment" in 2019 for transport and logistics companies, as well as XPO's strong performance.

In a note issued yesterday, Moody's said Greenwich, Conn.-based XPOs growing scale and investments in technology and infrastructure will strengthen its market position across all its service lines, especially in the e-commerce market which is experiencing secular growth trends. That, combined with a healthy economy and tight transport capacity, should lead to an improved ratio of debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), Moody's said in the note.

Don't miss MarketWaves 18. Register today

Don't miss MarketWaves 18. Register today

As headwinds, Moody's noted XPO's short operating life in its current form, an aggressive growth strategy that "reduces visibility into the company's risk profile," and the cyclical nature of the transport sector, which is closely tied to economic activity and depends on what is known as "derived demand." Moody's pointed out that the stable nature of XPO's contract logistics business—which accounts for 37 percent of sales—helps to smooth out the cyclical volatility in the transport business

Moody's predicted that XPO would return to the acquisition hunt sometime next year; it had been reported that the company was targeting 2018 for 1 and possibly 2 purchases. XPO, which grew into a $17 billion company in large part on the back of 17 acquisitions from 2011 to 2015, has not made an acquisition since it bought trucker and logistics firm Con-way Inc. for $3 billion in September 2015.

The Moody upgrades affect a $1.5 billion senior secured term loan due in 2025, $1.2 billion in senior unsecured notes due in 2022, and $535 million in senior unsecured notes due in 2023, Moody's said.

XPO shares fell $5.62 a share today to close at $86.01 a share amid a sharp decline in U.S. equity markets.

Want more content like this? Click here to Subscribe

Latest Ratings for XPO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018JefferiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Sep 2018Stifel NicolausMaintainsHoldHold
Aug 2018KeyBancMaintainsOverweightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for XPO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: freight Freightwaves Moody'sNews Financing Markets Analyst Ratings

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (XPO)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 3, 2018
Goldman Sachs: Trucking Rates To Peak In Q4, Gradually Decline In 2019
Stefanovich On Transport M&A: Plenty Of Buyers, Shortage Of Sellers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Twitter Rallies On Q3 Beat; Analyst Says Investors Are Giving Company Time To Stabilize User Base

Results From The 3PLs: Strong Quarter At Echo, Forward Air Makes An Acquisition, A Detailed Market Overview From Landstar