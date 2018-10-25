56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- National American University Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUH) shares jumped 115.69 percent to close at $1.10 on Wednesday.
- Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CMTA) shares rose 40.23 percent to close at $14.50 after the company announced it plans to resubmit an NDA for palovarotene based on Phase 2 clinical results.
- K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) surged 19.85 percent to close at $20.77 after reporting strong results for its first quarter.
- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NYSE: TGA) gained 15.02 percent to close at $2.335.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) surged 14.62 percent to close at $37.09 after reporting better than expected Q3 EPS and revenue results.
- Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) rose 13.1 percent to close at $86.16 after the company posted upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) rose 12.06 percent to close at $5.67 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) gained 11.1 percent to close at $10.71.
- trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) rose 11.07 percent to close at $5.52 after reporting results for its third quarter.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) shares jumped 7.84 percent to close at $3.44.
- CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE) shares gained 7.78 percent to close at $ 18.00 following Q3 earnings.
- Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR) gained 7.74 percent to close at $112.40. Varian Medical announced an agreement with cancer care treatment provider GenesisCare for providing 70 Varian linear accelerators and Varian Eclipse treatment planning software in a bid to increase access to cancer care in Australia, the U.K. and Spain. Varian Medical also posted Q4 results.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) shares rose 4.49 percent to close at $17.44. Piper Jaffray upgraded 3D Systems from Underweight to Neutral.
- Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVTI) surged 4.42 percent to close at $25.26 after reporting strong Q3 results.
Losers
- Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) shares tumbled 31.33 percent to close at $8.00 after the company missed Q3 earnings estimates.
- Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) shares dropped 28.42 percent to close at $30.70.
- Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE: ATV) shares fell 28.04 percent to close at $23.17.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) dropped 27.7 percent to close at $5.35 after the company priced its public offering of common stock.
- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) declined 24.82 percent to close at $9.525. Noodles reported in-line earnings for its third quarter. Comps were up 5.5 percent in the quarter. The company announced a secondary offering of 8.75 million shares of common stock.
- Ditech Holding Corporation (NYSE: DHCP) fell 23.55 percent to close at $2.11.
- The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE: NTB) dropped 22.76 percent to close at $39.51 after the company reported downbeat Q3 earnings.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) fell 22.06 percent to close at $3.11.
- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) dropped 21.98 percent to close at $7.88.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) fell 21.81 percent to close at $1.90.
- China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CCCL) dipped 19.75 percent to close at $1.91.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) shares fell 18.07 percent to close at $2.04. KemPharm highlighted presentation of posters for 2 human abuse potential trials for KP415 prodrug candidate to treat ADHD.
- First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE: FCF) dipped 17.88 percent to close at $12.03 following weak quarterly earnings.
- Lovesac Co (NASDAQ: LOVE) dropped 17.16 percent to close at $17.23 after reporting a 2 million share common stock offering by selling shareholders.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) dipped 17.02 percent to close at $7.36 on Wednesday.
- DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) fell 16.34 percent to close at $73.25.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) dropped 16.13 percent to close at $2.60.
- Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) fell 16.01 percent to close at $53.30 after reporting downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) dropped 15.69 percent to close at $4.19.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) shares fell 15.62 percent to close at $2.97.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) dipped 15.49 percent to close at $6.11 on Wednesday.
- LINE Corporation (NYSE: LN) dropped 15.45 percent to close at $30.70.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) shares fell 15.38 percent to close at $2.09.
- Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ: XON) shares tumbled 15.37 percent to close at $11.40.
- Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ: HAFC) dropped 15.05 percent to close at $18.35 following downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) dipped 15.03 percent to close at $44.61 following Q1 earnings.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) fell 14.02 percent to close at $13.06.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) fell 13.79 percent to close at $13.69 after reporting lower than expected guidance for the fourth quarter.
- Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) fell 13.68 percent to close at $17.48.
- Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP) fell 13.64 percent to close at $47.24.
- Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORRF) shares dipped 13.38 percent to close at $20.01. Orrstown Financial reported the purchase of Hamilton Bancorp for $58.5 million in cash and stock.
- Seaspan Corporation (NYSE: SSW) fell 12.99 percent to close at $7.17.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares dipped 12.79 percent to close at $4.50.
- PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL) dropped 12.7 percent to close at $30.73 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares fell 12.34 percent to close at $80.49 after reporting third-quarter GAAP earnings of $1.12 per share. Sales came in at $264.534 million, beating estimates by $19 million. The company raised FY2018 EPS guidance.
- TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) dropped 9.94 percent to close at $1.54. TOP Ships reported a 2 million share offering by selling shareholders at $1.50 per share.
- Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) fell 9.64 percent to close at $42.95 following Q3 results.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) fell 8.58 percent to close at $24.30.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) fell 8.22 percent to close at $92.01. Texas Instruments reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views. The company issued weak forecast for the current quarter.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) fell 8.08 percent to close at $15.24 on Wednesday after rising 3.05 percent on Tuesday.
- AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) fell 8.06 percent to close at $30.36. AT&T reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
- South State Corp (NASDAQ: SSB) fell 7.64 percent to close at $63.96. Stephens & Co. downgraded South State from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $95 to $57.
