Stocks have pulled back, hitting some of the growth and momentum names hard. But that doesn't mean value stocks have been immune from the sell off, far from it.

Banks and the home builders have been hit especially hard, with many of those stocks now in bear market corrections, down 20 percent or more.

Is it a sign that the economy is about to slow? Or is the selling simply overdone?

