40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- National American University Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUH) shares rose 159 percent to $1.32.
- Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CMTA) shares jumped 57.4 percent to $16.27 after the company announced it plans to resubmit an NDA for palovarotene based on Phase 2 clinical results.
- trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) jumped 24 percent to $6.16 after reporting results for its third quarter.
- K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) gained 22.1 percent to $21.16 after reporting strong results for its first quarter.
- Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) gained 18.2 percent to $5.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) rose 16.6 percent to $37.74 after reporting better than expected Q3 EPS and revenue results.
- Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) rose 16.5 percent to $88.71 after the company posted upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) climbed 11.3 percent to $6.90 after climbing 46.92 percent on Tuesday. Planet Green regained compliance with NYSE American.
- AirMedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCN) rose 10.9 percent to $0.5099 after company reported strategic cooperation agreements with multiple airlines.
- Lilis Energy Inc (NYSE: LLEX) gained 10.4 percent to $3.28.
- Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR) gained 9.8 percent to $114.52. Varian Medical announced an agreement with cancer care treatment provider GenesisCare for providing 70 Varian linear accelerators and Varian Eclipse treatment planning software in a bid to increase access to cancer care in Australia, the U.K. and Spain. Varian Medical also posted Q4 results.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) gained 8.7 percent to $5.3059.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) rose 7.4 percent to $5.80 after surging 22.17 percent on Tuesday.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) shares rose 7.4 percent to $17.92. Piper Jaffray upgraded 3D Systems from Underweight to Neutral.
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) climbed 7.3 percent to $2.36.
- CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE) shares gained 6.6 percent to $17.81 following Q3 earnings.
- Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVTI) surged 6 percent to $25.63 after reporting strong Q3 results.
- NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) rose 3.1 percent to $14.53 after the company announced plans to acquire Genoptix for $125 million in cash and 1 million shares of NeoGenomics common stock.
Losers
- Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) shares dipped 29.7 percent to $8.19 after the company missed Q3 earnings estimates.
- Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE: ATV) shares fell 23 percent to $24.82.
- DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) dipped 19.5 percent to $70.53.
- The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE: NTB) tumbled 19.4 percent to $41.26 after the company reported downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) fell 17.8 percent to $10.42. Noodles reported in-line earnings for its third quarter. Comps were up 5.5 percent in the quarter. The company announced a secondary offering of 8.75 million shares of common stock.
- LINE Corporation (NYSE: LN) dropped 16.6 percent to $30.28.
- Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) shares declined 15.7 percent to $5.43.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares fell 13.1 percent to $79.82 after reporting third-quarter GAAP earnings of $1.12 per share. Sales came in at $264.534 million, beating estimates by $19 million. The company raised FY2018 EPS guidance.
- Lovesac Co (NASDAQ: LOVE) dropped 12.6 percent to $18.17 after reporting a 2 million share common stock offering by selling shareholders.
- First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE: FCF) dipped 11 percent to $13.06 following weak quarterly earnings.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) fell 10.7 percent to $14.18 after reporting lower than expected guidance for the fourth quarter.
- Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ: HAFC) dropped 10.6 percent to $19.32 following downbeat Q3 earnings.
- South State Corp (NASDAQ: SSB) fell 10.1 percent to $62.24. Stephens & Co. downgraded South State from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $95 to $57.
- Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) fell 10 percent to $57.15 after reporting downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORRF) shares dipped 8.7 percent to $21.10. Orrstown Financial reported the purchase of Hamilton Bancorp for $58.5 million in cash and stock.
- PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL) dropped 8.5 percent to $32.16 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) fell 6.5 percent to $15.51 after rising 3.05 percent on Tuesday.
- AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) fell 6.4 percent to $30.92. AT&T reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) fell 5.3 percent to $25.21.
- TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) dropped 4.7 percent to $1.63. TOP Ships reported a 2 million share offering by selling shareholders at $1.50 per share.
- Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) fell 4.3 percent to $45.50 following Q3 results.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) fell 4.1 percent to $96.15. Texas Instruments reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views. The company issued weak forecast for the current quarter.
