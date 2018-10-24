20 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) rose 17.9 percent to $7.31 in pre-market trading after climbing 46.92 percent on Tuesday.
- trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) rose 14.3 percent to $5.68 in pre-market trading after reporting results for its third quarter.
- Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) rose 10.5 percent to $5.59 in pre-market trading following Q3 earnings.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) rose 10.2 percent to $5.95 in pre-market trading after surging 22.17 percent on Tuesday.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) rose 6.6 percent to $2.42 in pre-market trading after climbing 5.58 percent on Tuesday.
- Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) rose 6 percent to $2.30 in pre-market trading.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) rose 5.2 percent to $7.51 in pre-market trading.
- NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) rose 4 percent to $14.65 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to acquire Genoptix for $125 million in cash and 1 million shares of NeoGenomics common stock.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) shares rose 3.3 percent to $17.23 in pre-market trading.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) rose 3.9 percent to $127.79 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 earnings.
Losers
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) fell 12.5 percent to $13.89 in pre-market trading after reporting lower than expected guidance for the fourth quarter.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares fell 7.4 percent to $3.00 in pre-market trading after rising 10.58 percent on Tuesday.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares fell 7 percent to $85.50 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter GAAP earnings of $1.12 per share. Sales came in at $264.534 million, beating estimates by $19 million. The company raised FY2018 EPS guidance.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) fell 6.1 percent to $94.15 in pre-market trading. Texas Instruments reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views. The company issued weak forecast for the current quarter.
- Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) fell 6.1 percent to $59.60 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q3 earnings.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) fell 5.3 percent to $25.19 in pre-market trading.
- Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) fell 5.3 percent to $45.00 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: CLD) shares fell 4.7 percent to $2.02 in pre-market trading after declining 2.75 percent on Tuesday.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) fell 3.6 percent to $15.98 in pre-market trading after rising 3.05 percent on Tuesday.
- AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) fell 3.3 percent to $31.96 in pre-market trading. AT&T reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
