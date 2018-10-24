Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The FHFA house price index for August will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for October is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- Data on new home sales for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic is set to speak in Baton Rouge, LA at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will speak in Edinburgh at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester is set to speak in New York at 12:30 p.m. ET.
- Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak in Baton Rouge at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- The Federal Open Market Committee will release its latest Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- US Federal Reserve Bank Governor Lael Brainard is set to speak in New York at 7:00 p.m. ET.
