5 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 23, 2018 4:55pm
Gainers

  • Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CMTA) shares are up 20 percent after announcing it will submit an NDA for Palovarotene based on Phase 2 clinical results.
  • Planet Green Holdings Corp (NYSE: PLAG) shares are up 12 percent to $6.95 after announcing it regained compliance with NYSE listing standards

Losers

  • Noodles & Co (NASDAQ: NDLS) shares are down 14 percent after third quarter earnings fell in-line with analyst estimates. Adjusted earnings came in at 4 cents per share. Sales came in at $116.7 million, beating estimates by $2 million. Comps were up 5.5 percent in the quarter. The company announced a secondary offering of 8.75 million shares of common stock.
  • iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares are down 7 percent after reporting third-quarter GAAP earnings of $1.12 per share. Sales came in at $264.534 million, beating estimates by $19 million. The company raised FY2018 EPS guidance.
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) shares are down 5 percent after reporting a third-quarter sales miss. Earnings came in at $1.58, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $4.261 billion, missing estimates by $39 million.

