In this episode of Zacks' Tech Talk podcast, Ryan McQueeney discusses the state of the FAANG stocks as Q3 earnings season continues to heat up. Notably, the host provides previews for two FAANG members — Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) — due to report earnings this week.

U.S. stocks were plunging on Tuesday morning, although some respite was given to those delivering strong earnings results before the bell.

That give hope to investors in the FAANG group — Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Alphabet, which has felt the brunt of the selling in recent weeks—as most will report their latest earnings results in the coming days.

Netflix set the tone for the FAANGs last week, but initial post-earnings gains have already been forfeited amid continued market-wide volatility. Now, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet will join the earnings fray this week, and sentiment ahead of the reports is mixed.

Amazon has seen positive earnings estimate revisions for the to-be reported quarter within the past 30 days, and analysts raising their estimates ahead of a report date is typically a pretty bullish indicator. That said, Amazon's actual earnings results in recent quarters have come in so much higher than estimates that one might consider projections to be unreliable, or even unimportant.

Bottom-line estimates aside, investors will certainly be hoping for strong results in Amazon's key growth segments, including its cloud computing division and its new brick-and-mortar ventures.

Earnings revisions and recent results have also been strong for Alphabet, although the search engine giant is facing a plethora of other questions ahead of its latest report. Consensus estimates are still calling for earnings growth of 10 percent and revenue growth of 22 percent, but investors have expressed concern about the effect that broader data privacy concerns might have on Google's business.

Ryan covers both Amazon's and Alphabet's upcoming reports in depth on today's show. He also briefly touches on the reports of Facebook and Apple, which are due out next week. If you are curious about where the FAANG group might be heading over the next several trading sessions, this is definitely the podcast for you!

