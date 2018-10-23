21 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Market Overview

Gainers

  • Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) rose 67.4 percent to 7.40 in pre-market trading. FSD Pharma announced plans to acquire Therapix Biosciences for $48 million in stock.
  • Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) rose 34.4 percent to $2.46 in pre-market trading. The company announced it will present preclinical data regarding RGLS4326 at the American Society of Nephrology's Kidney Week.
  • Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) rose 19.7 percent to $5.05 in pre-market trading after dropping 63.34 percent on Monday.
  • Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) rose 17.4 percent to $2.29 in pre-market trading. Neovasc disclosed that its tiara transcatheter mitral valve replacement device was featured in a live case broadcast at the European Association for Cardio-Thoracic Surgery Meeting.
  • CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLGN) rose 10.7 percent to $6.70 in pre-market trading after climbing 11.09 percent on Monday.
  • Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) rose 9.5 percent to $10.39 in pre-market trading after declining 6.96 percent on Monday.
  • Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) rose 8.4 percent to $3.75 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that Aetna will provide coverage for its eversense glucose monitoring system.
  • AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) rose 8.4 percent to $10.50 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 earnings.
  • Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares rose 8.3 percent to $43.98 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q3 earnings.
  • Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) rose 5.2 percent to $3.23 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.15 percent on Monday.
  • McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) rose 4.7 percent to $2.44 in pre-market trading.

 

Losers

  • vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) fell 30.2 percent to $2.61 in pre-market trading.
  • New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares fell 15.5 percent to $4.13 in pre-market trading after declining 16.27 percent on Monday.
  • Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) shares fell 12.5 percent to $2.10 in pre-market trading after rising 81.82 percent on Monday.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 11.5 percent to $108.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 15.62 percent on Monday.
  • New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) fell 10.9 percent to $56.00 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 earnings.
  • Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) fell 10.7 percent to $5.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 12.04 percent on Monday.
  • Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) fell 9.1 percent to $36.40 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
  • Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) fell 8 percent to $5.54 in pre-market trading after rising 4.88 percent on Monday.
  • TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) shares fell 7.6 percent to $22.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.66 percent on Monday.
  • LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) shares fell 7.2 percent to $11.00 in pre-market.

