58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- JetPay Corporation (NASDAQ: JTPY) shares climbed 133.96 percent to close at $4.96 on Monday after the company announced it would be acquired for $5.05 per share.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) gained 55.12 percent to close at $1.97 on Monday after surging 6.72 percent on Friday.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) rose 53.75 percent to close at $6.15 after the company announced the launch of a payment solution for the cannabis industry.
- American Railcar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARII) surged 51.22 percent to close at $70.00 after the company announced it would be acquired for $70 per share.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) rose 27.78 percent to close at $3.45.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) climbed 26.64 percent to close at $2.71.
- Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) rose 19.64 percent to close at $26.80.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) shares gained 15.88 percent to close at $11.75.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) shares climbed 15.85 percent to close at $10.16 after receiving Medical Device License clearance from the Health Canada for PoNS™ Device.
- Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETX) gained 13.06 percent to close at $6.06.
- DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) climbed 12.83 percent to close at $5.54.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares rose 12.04 percent to close at $6.05 on Monday after dropping 9.24 percent on Friday.
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) shares gained 11.59 percent to close at $3.66.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) climbed 11.39 percent to close at $5.28 on Monday.
- CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLGN) rose 11.09 percent to close at $6.11. CollPlant and United Therapeutics disclosed a global licensing and commercialization agreement for 3D bioprinting of solid-organ scaffolds for human transplants.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) gained 11.02 percent to close at $12.09 after the company announced strong data for a melanoma treatment.
- Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) rose 10.77 percent to close at $5.04.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) surged 10.21 percent to close at $20.08.
- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) shares gained 9.47 percent to close at $30.64 after the company reported upbeat Q2 earnings.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) climbed 8.94 percent to close at $4.51 on Monday after climbing 29.37 percent on Friday.
- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) rose 8.72 percent to close at $6.11.
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: JEC) gained 6.82 percent to close at $77.21 after the company announced it would sell its energy, chemicals and resources business for $3.3 billion.
Losers
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) shares dipped 63.44 percent to close at $4.22 on Monday.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) fell 29.83 percent to close at $7.55 after the company announced study data at the European Society for Medical Oncology.
- Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) shares dropped 29.46 percent to close at $4.43 after Merck reported data for STING, a similar treatment.
- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) shares fell 28.24 percent to close at $4.32.
- China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CCCL) shares dropped 25.99 percent to close at $2.05 on Monday.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) dipped 22.5 percent to close at $3.10 on Monday after climbing 29.03 percent on Friday.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) fell 21.71 percent to close at $8.98.
- Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB) fell 21.53 percent to close at $19.50 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) dropped 20.38 percent to close at $2.07.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) dropped 19.88 percent to close at $21.12.
- ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) fell 19.23 percent to close at $2.10.
- Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) slipped 18.85 percent to close at $11.67 after the company issued an update on Phase 2 trial of Tipifarnib in HRAS mutant HNSCC.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) dipped 18.52 percent to close at $3.08. Melinta Therapeutics named John H. Johnson as interim Chief Executive Officer.
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) dropped 17.6 percent to close at $2.06.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) dipped 17.22 percent to close at $39.89.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) fell 17.2 percent to close at $3.42.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) dropped 16.27 percent to close at $4.89 on Monday after dropping 10.98 percent on Friday.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc (NYSE: IGC) dropped 16.04 percent to close at $2.67 after dropping 23.74 percent on Friday.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) fell 16.02 percent to close at $6.24 after presenting initial data from FORWARD II expansion cohort assessing mirvetuximab soravtansine in combination with KEYTRUDA at the ESMO 2018.
- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) dropped 15.63 percent to close at $11.93.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 15.62 percent to close at $122.60.
- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) dropped 15.53 percent to close at $39.54.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) fell 15 percent to close at $34.01 after giving updated clinical data and sharing FDA guidance for a future trial.
- Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) shares dropped 14.25 percent to close at $7.58 after presenting data from ongoing Phase 1b NT-001 clinical trial at the European Society for Medical Oncology 2018 Congress.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) fell 13.96 percent to close at $5.98 after the company disclosed that Longhan Investment Management will purchase 1.40 million shares of common stock for $5.54 per share.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) fell 13.65 percent to close at $2.15. AVEO Oncology and EUSA Pharma issued updated interim results from Phase 2 portion of TiNivo study in renal cell carcinoma.
- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: TGA) dropped 13.38 percent to close at $2.59.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) shares dipped 13.27 percent to close at $2.81.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares fell 12.26 percent to close at $8.52.
- Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) fell 12.1 percent to close at $5.45 on Monday after declining 47.23 percent on Friday.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) fell 10.88 percent to close at $5.16.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) fell 10.04 percent to close at $12.01.
- Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDMN) dropped 8.81 percent to close at $2.38.
- Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE: PHG) fell 8.59 percent to $36.45 after reporting weak quarterly earnings.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) dropped 6.3 percent to close at $50.88 after issuing results from an analysis on its Phase 3 checkmate study. Citigroup downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $62 to $57.
