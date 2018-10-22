10 Hottest Stocks From October 22, 2018
This list of stocks was generated by tracking the most popular ticker searches on the Benzinga Pro real-time news platform.
Readers can rely on this daily list to offer insight into which stocks retail investors are most interested in during a given trading session. In addition to providing the list itself, this article offers a quick glimpse into why a certain stock may be trending.
- Shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) surged 55.12 percent to $1.97 on no obvious Monday catalyst.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) increased 53.75 percent to $6.15 after the company launched a payment service aimed at the cannabis industry.
- Shares of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) fell 63.34 percent to $4.22. Shares resumed trading after being halted Friday following a 330-percent runup.
- CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLGN) rose 10 percent to $6.05 after announcing a license with United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR) to develop 3D bioprinted lung transplants.
- Shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) fell 14.10 percent to $1.34 following the company’s final data in the clinical trial of Nelipepimut-S, a treatment for breast cancer.
- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) fell 3.09 percent to $95.01 after a big third-quarter earnings miss.
- Shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) surged 81.82 percent to $2.40 on high volume.
- JetPay Corp. (NASDAQ: JTPY) increased 133.96 percent to $4.96 after NCR Corp. (NYSE: NCR) agreed to purchase JetPay for $184 million.
- Shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) fell 13.96 percent to $5.98 after the company announced the entry into a share subscription agreement with Longhan Investment Management.
- Dynavax Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: DVAX) rose 11.02 percent to $12.09 after sharing data from a study called Synergy-001, a trial investigating patients with melanoma.
