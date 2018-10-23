Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN)'s Missile Systems business division recently secured a $62-million cost-plus-incentive-fee option contract for the Advanced Medium Range Air to Air Missile (AMRAAM) program.

The modification program provides for the exercise of options with regard to Phase 5 activities and foreign military sales drawings for the form, fit and function refresh of the AMRAAM guidance section. The contract was awarded by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

Work related to the deal will be primarily executed in Tucson, AZ (the United States). The entire task with respect to the deal is expected to get completed by Dec 21, 2020.

Raytheon's contract will involve FMS to Norway, Turkey, Japan, Romania and Australia. The company has received $6.7 million for FMS fund at the time of contract awarded.

