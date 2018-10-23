Market Overview

Raytheon Wins $62M Deal To Support AMRAAM Program
Zacks , Zacks  
October 23, 2018 2:44pm   Comments
Raytheon Looks Appealing Heading Into Earnings (Seeking Alpha)

Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN)'s Missile Systems business division recently secured a $62-million cost-plus-incentive-fee option contract for the Advanced Medium Range Air to Air Missile (AMRAAM) program.

The modification program provides for the exercise of options with regard to Phase 5 activities and foreign military sales drawings for the form, fit and function refresh of the AMRAAM guidance section. The contract was awarded by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

Work related to the deal will be primarily executed in Tucson, AZ (the United States). The entire task with respect to the deal is expected to get completed by Dec 21, 2020.

Raytheon's contract will involve FMS to Norway, Turkey, Japan, Romania and Australia. The company has received $6.7 million for FMS fund at the time of contract awarded.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Posted-In: contributor contributorsNews Contracts

Originally posted here...

 

