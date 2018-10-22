45 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- JetPay Corporation (NASDAQ: JTPY) shares jumped 135 percent to $4.98 after the company announced it would be acquired for $5.05 per share.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) gained 97.5 percent to $7.90 after the company announced the launch of a payment solution for the cannabis industry.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) climbed 63.3 percent to $2.07 after surging 6.72 percent on Friday.
- American Railcar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARII) jumped 50.7 percent to $69.76 after the company announced it would be acquired for $70 per share.
- CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLGN) gained 21.8 percent to $6.70. CollPlant and United Therapeutics disclosed a global licensing and commercialization agreement for 3D bioprinting of solid-organ scaffolds for human transplants.
- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) shares rose 16.5 percent to $32.62 after the company reported upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares gained 15.8 percent to $6.25 after dropping 9.24 percent on Friday.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) rose 11 percent to $12.08 after the company announced strong data for a melanoma treatment.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) surged 10.8 percent to $4.00.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) shares rose 10.3 percent to $9.67 after receiving Medical Device License clearance from the Health Canada for PoNS™ Device.
- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) gained 7.8 percent to $6.06.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) rose 7.3 percent to $4.44 after climbing 29.37 percent on Friday.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) shares surged 7.3 percent to $10.88.
- Differential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DFBG) gained 7.1 percent to $3.92.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) rose 6.4 percent to $7.395 after the company disclosed that Longhan Investment Management will purchase 1.40 million shares of common stock for $5.54 per share.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) shares fell 58 percent to $4.82.
- Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) shares tumbled 35.7 percent to $4.04 after Merck reported data for STING, a similar treatment.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) dropped 26.8 percent to $7.88 after the company announced study data at the European Society for Medical Oncology.
- China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CCCL) shares fell 24.6 percent to $2.0899.
- Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) fell 20.2 percent to $4.95 after declining 47.23 percent on Friday.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) dipped 19.4 percent to $32.27 after giving updated clinical data and sharing FDA guidance for a future trial.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) fell 18.4 percent to $3.2653 after climbing 29.03 percent on Friday.
- Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) dropped 17.3 percent to $11.90 after the company issued an update on Phase 2 trial of Tipifarnib in HRAS mutant HNSCC.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) dipped 17.2 percent to $21.82.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) declined 16.9 percent to $9.53.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc (NYSE: IGC) fell 16.1 percent to $2.669 after dropping 23.74 percent on Friday.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) dropped 15.1 percent to $6.31 after presenting initial data from FORWARD II expansion cohort assessing mirvetuximab soravtansine in combination with KEYTRUDA at the ESMO 2018.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) fell 15 percent to $6.2033.
- Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) shares dipped 14.8 percent to $7.5312 after presenting data from ongoing Phase 1b NT-001 clinical trial at the European Society for Medical Oncology 2018 Congress.
- Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB) dropped 14.2 percent to $21.34 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) fell 12.8 percent to $5.09 after dropping 10.98 percent on Friday.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) fell 12.2 percent to $3.63.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) dropped 11.8 percent to $11.78.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) fell 11.5 percent to $3.345. Melinta Therapeutics named John H. Johnson as interim Chief Executive Officer.
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) dropped 10.8 percent to $2.23.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) shares fell 10 percent to $2.916 after declining 6.63 percent on Friday.
- Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDMN) dropped 10 percent to $2.3486.
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) dropped 10 percent to $13.8501 after presenting clinical data from Probody™ platform and CX-072 at the 2018 ESMO Annual Meeting.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) fell 9.2 percent to $5.26.
- Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLL) dropped 9.1 percent to $2.49. Z Capital reported a proposal to buy Full House Resorts at $1.79 per share.
- Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE: PHG) fell 8.8 percent to $36.45 after reporting weak quarterly earnings.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) fell 7 percent to $2.3175. AVEO Oncology and EUSA Pharma issued updated interim results from Phase 2 portion of TiNivo study in renal cell carcinoma.
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: JEC) gained 6.1 percent to $76.66 after the company announced it would sell its energy, chemicals and resources business for $3.3 billion.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) dropped 5.5 percent to $51.34 after issuing results from an analysis on its Phase 3 checkmate study. Citigroup downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $62 to $57.
- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) shares fell 5.4 percent to $92.91 after reporting weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter.
Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.