8 Biggest Lottery Payouts Of All Time

As of last week, the Mega Millions lottery jackpot had increased to $1.6 billion — its highest to date.

According to USAMega.com, this enormous jackpot can be received in annual allotments, or a single lump sum, both of which include plenty of federal and state taxes.

Here are the eight biggest payouts in lottery history to date, according to a list compiled by the Associated Press:

8. $559.7 million on Jan. 6, 2018. The winner purchased one Powerball ticket in New Hampshire.

7. $564.1 million on Feb. 11, 2015. Three winning Powerball tickets were purchased in North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas.

6. $587.5 million on Nov. 28, 2012. Two winning Powerball tickets were purchased in Arizona and Missouri.

5. $590.5 million in May 2013. The Florida winner opted for the one-time payment.

4. $648 million in December 2013. Winners in Georgia and California winners purchased several tickets and both chose the lump sum option.

3. $656 million in March 2012. Two people in Illinois with winning Mega Millions tickets claimed $218.6 million and a third winner from Kansas remains anonymous.

2. $758.7 million in August 2017. The Massachusetts winner opted for the lump sum of roughly $480 million before taxes.

1. $1.586 billion in January 2016. Three winners — couples from Tennessee, Florida and California — all received the option of over $500 million before taxes as an annuity or over $300 million as a one-time payment.

The cash option for the current jackpot is $904 million, according to Mega Millions. The next drawing occurs at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 23.

Photo courtesy of Mega Millions.