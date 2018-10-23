GTG Technology Group Joins Blockchain In Transport Alliance

The Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA), an organization dedicated to determining best practices and standards for blockchain in the transportation/logistics/supply chain marketplace, is pleased to announce that GTG Technology Group has joined the Alliance.

Blockchain technology enables transactions to be identified and tracked digitally and shared across a distributed network of computers. In the supply chain, blockchain enables participants to more effectively track goods and freight and to operate in a more seamless and transparent manner. It can also help to create new revenue streams and value for customers by enabling a system to complete transactions, track shipments and manage fleets.

GTG Technology Group brings its expertise in transportation management systems (TMS) and Cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) to the Alliance and help develop blockchain-based solutions. Utilizing blockchain to create more efficiencies and standardization along the value chain is a focus for companies that operate across the supply chain.

"We at GTG are excited about the potential that blockchain can bring to our industry. The speed, security, visibility and reach it offers our clients will help us eliminate blind spots in the traditional supply chain," stated Chris Zimmerman, President & CEO of GTG Technology Group. "Working with BiTA will help us adopt best practices and identify efficiencies as we advance our solutions and offerings."

According to Chris Burruss, President of BiTA, "Blockchain can transform the supply chain by improving transparency and innovation. On behalf of the members of BiTA, I welcome GTG Technology Group to the Alliance. The company's industry expertise will help speed the development of blockchain standards."

About GTG Technology Group

GTG Technology Group is a leading provider of Cloud-based software-as-a-service solutions to the intermodal and freight management industries. GTG offers comprehensive, integrated transportation management software solutions that can work together or separately, depending on the customer's needs. GTG's software offerings allow transportation professionals in every branch of the industry to manage their intermodal, rail, truck and dray operations with complete, end-to-end visibility and greater efficiency.

About the Blockchain in Transport Alliance

Founded in August 2017, BiTA has quickly grown into the largest commercial blockchain alliance in the world, with more than 450 members that collectively generate over $1 trillion in revenue annually. BiTA members are primarily from the freight, transportation, logistics and affiliated industries. Alliance members share a common mission to develop a standards framework, educate the market on blockchain applications and encourage the use of those applications. BiTA has offices in: Chattanooga, Tennessee (USA); Sydney, Australia (Asia-Pacific Region) and London (European Region). For more information, please visit the BiTA website at www.bita.studio/.

