A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings reports from companies. The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for September is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 88 points to 25,516, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded gained 9.75 points to 2,777.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 48.5 points to 7,155.00.
Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.29 percent to trade at $80.01 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.32 percent to trade at $69.34 a barrel.
European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.43 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.39 percent and German DAX 30 index surged 0.55 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.63 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.29 percent.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.37 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 2.32 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 4.09 percent and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.53 percent.
Analysts at Nomura upgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from Neutral to Buy.
Intel shares rose 1.57 percent to $44.69 in pre-market trading.
- Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) disclosed that the FDA has approved asthma indication for Dupixent.
- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) reported upbeat results for its third quarter.
