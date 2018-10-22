Market Overview

58 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2018 5:11am   Comments
Gainers

  • Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) shares jumped 331.09 percent to close at $11.51 on Friday. Planet Green Form 4 filings from Thursday afternoon showed open market purchases of 1.176 million shares of common stock by 2 executives, CEO, Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) climbed 65.61 percent to close at $2.60 after surging 17.16 percent on Thursday. Jie Qin reported a 7.4 percent stake in The9 Ltd as of Sept 4.
  • ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) shares gained 29.37 percent to close at $4.14.
  • TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) rose 29.29 percent to close at $1.81.
  • Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) gained 29.03 percent to close at $4.00.
  • NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) jumped 18.09 percent to close at $20.30.
  • NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) rose 16.1 percent to close at $6.13.
  • Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) gained 15.74 percent to close at $2.50.
  • ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) climbed 15.64 percent to close at $2.60 after climbing 33.14 percent on Thursday.
  • LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) gained 15 percent to close at $11.50.
  • Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) surged 14.88 percent to close at $6.95 on Friday.
  • InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) gained 14.42 percent to close at $2.38.
  • Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) climbed 13.78 percent to close at $29.72 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued a strong outlook for the fourth quarter.
  • OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) gained 12.7 percent to close at $17.13 following Q3 earnings.
  • Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) rose 11.72 percent to close at $13.35.
  • vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) gained 11.64 percent to close at $3.74.
  • Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) rose 11.34 percent to close at $2.75 after reporting the FDA approval of Investigational New Drug Application for Phase 2 trial of ANAVEX 2-73 in patients with Rett syndrome.
  • AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) gained 11.11 percent to close at $2.50.
  • Parker Drilling Company (NYSE: PKD) rose 11.11 percent to close at $2.70.
  • Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) gained 11.08 percent to close at $2.255.
  • The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG) rose 9.65 percent to close at $24.65 after reporting upbeat Q3 earnings.
  • PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) climbed 9.42 percent to close at $84.78 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its FY18 guidance. The company reported partnerships with AmEx and Walmart.
  • XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA) rose 9.41 percent to close at $15.00.
  • The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) rose 8.8 percent to close at $87.30 after reporting upbeat earnings for its first quarter.
  • TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) rose 8.5 percent to close at $21.18. TechTarget Inc. will replace Perry Ellis International in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Tuesday, October 23.
  • CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) rose 7.97 percent to close at $4.20.
  • Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE: VLP) rose 6.83 percent to close at $42.57. Valero Energy Corporation and Valero Energy Partners LP reported a definitive merger agreement.
  • Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) rose 6.38 percent to close at $8.84. Neon Therapeutics and Natera announced a research collaboration under which the latter's Signatera circulating tumor DNA assay will be used as a biomarker to assess treatment response to NEO-PV-01 in former's NT-002 clinical trial.

 

Losers

  • Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) shares fell 47.23 percent to close at $6.20 on Friday after rising 15.20 percent on Thursday.
  • ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV) shares dropped 46.17 percent to close at $1.405 on Friday after the company lowered its sales forecast and disclosed that its CFO Robert Pinkerton will leave the company.
  • China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) shares declined 31.25 percent to close at $2.75 after receiving NASDAQ notice on late filing of Form 10-K.
  • PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXN) dropped 27.74 percent to close at $27.07. Connection expects Q3 revenue in the range of $657 million to $659 million and earnings per share between $0.49 and $0.51.
  • Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) declined 26.77 percent to close at $25.52 after the company reported weak earnings for its third quarter.
  • China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CCCL) shares slipped 24.52 percent to close at $2.77.
  • India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) dropped 23.74 percent to close at $3.18.
  • Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) fell 23.19 percent to close at $7.95 after climbing 447.62 percent on Thursday.
  • Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MACK) dropped 22.29 percent to close at $4.01 after the company announced it would discontinue its Phase 2 SHERLOC study due to 'futility.'
  • iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) shares dropped 21.91 percent to close at $1.96. iFresh priced its 1.275 million share direct offering at $2.00 per share.
  • Jones Energy, Inc. (NYSE: JONE) fell 21.06 percent to close at $3.41.
  • BIOLINERX Ltd/S ADR (NASDAQ: BLRX) fell 20.97 percent to close at $0.98 after reporting top-line results from Phase 2a COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 study in pancreatic cancer.
  • Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) dropped 18.93 percent to close at $8.95. Internap priced 4.2 million common shares at $9.50 per share.
  • Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) dropped 18.25 percent to close at $22.26.
  • Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) fell 17.76 percent to close at $4.12 after reporting proposed offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes.
  • Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) shares fell 17.18 percent to close at $7.04.
  • Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) dipped 16.85 percent to close at $6.81.
  • Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) dropped 16.34 percent to close at $4.25 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) fell 16 percent to close at $64.48 following Q3 earnings.
  • Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) declined 14.3 percent to close at $70.18.
  • Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) dropped 13.26 percent to close at $9.09. Extraction Oil & Gas expects Q3 average net sales volumes of 75.7 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day.
  • Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) dipped 13.14 percent to close at $5.62.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) dropped 12.53 percent to close at $3.63.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares fell 12.02 percent to close at $26.36 on Friday.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares tumbled 11.12 percent to close at $23.66.
  • New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares dipped 10.98 percent to close at $5.84 on Friday.
  • Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) fell 10.9 percent to close at $4.25.
  • Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) dipped 10.28 percent to close at $92.76. Valero Energy Corporation and Valero Energy Partners LP reported a definitive merger agreement.
  • PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) shares dropped 9.94 percent to close at $43.22.
  • eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) fell 8.87 percent to close at $28.75. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded eBay from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $43 to $35.

Posted-In: Losers Movers From FridayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

