42 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2018 12:53pm   Comments
Gainers

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) shares surged 331.1 percent to $11.51. Planet Green Form 4 filings from Thursday afternoon showed open market purchases of 1.176 million shares of common stock by 2 executives, CEO, Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) gained 145.6 percent to $3.88 after surging 17.16 percent on Thursday. Jie Qin reported a 7.4 percent stake in The9 Ltd as of Sept 4.

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) climbed 112.1 percent to $2.97.

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) rose 21.3 percent to $31.68 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued a strong outlook for the fourth quarter.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) gained 20.9 percent to $4.05.

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) rose 17.8 percent to $2.65 after climbing 33.14 percent on Thursday.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) jumped 17 percent to $2.89 after reporting the FDA approval of Investigational New Drug Application for Phase 2 trial of ANAVEX 2-73 in patients with Rett syndrome.

XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA) surged 15.6 percent to $15.85

Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE: ATV) gained 14.4 percent to $27.455.

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) surged 11.6 percent to $21.78. TechTarget Inc. will replace Perry Ellis International in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Tuesday, October 23.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) gained 11.1 percent to $16.88 following Q3 earnings.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) rose 11 percent to $13.262.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) gained 10.7 percent to $9.20. Neon Therapeutics and Natera announced a research collaboration under which the latter's Signatera circulating tumor DNA assay will be used as a biomarker to assess treatment response to NEO-PV-01 in former's NT-002 clinical trial.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) rose 8.8 percent to $84.32 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its FY18 guidance. The company reported partnerships with AmEx and Walmart.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) gained 8.6 percent to $3.40.

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) surged 8.5 percent to $4.219.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) rose 8.3 percent to $86.92 after reporting upbeat earnings for its first quarter.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) gained 7.9 percent to $4.185.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG) rose 7.5 percent to $24.1735 after reporting upbeat Q3 earnings.

NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) climbed 7.3 percent to $18.45.

Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE: VLP) rose 7 percent to $42.605. Valero Energy Corporation and Valero Energy Partners LP reported a definitive merger agreement.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) gained 6.4 percent to $37.94. Goldman Sachs upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from Sell to Buy.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV) shares dipped 45.6 percent to $1.420 after the company lowered its sales forecast and disclosed that its CFO Robert Pinkerton will leave the company.

Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) shares dipped 33.2 percent to $7.85 after rising 15.20 percent on Thursday.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MACK) dipped 32.6 percent to $3.48 after the company announced it would discontinue its Phase 2 SHERLOC study due to 'futility.'

China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) shares dropped 31.8 percent to $2.7272 after receiving NASDAQ notice on late filing of Form 10-K.

China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CCCL) shares fell 25.5 percent to $2.735.

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXN) fell 22.9 percent to $28.89. Connection expects Q3 revenue in the range of $657 million to $659 million and earnings per share between $0.49 and $0.51.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) dropped 22.8 percent to $26.91 after the company reported weak earnings for its third quarter.

BIOLINERX Ltd/S ADR (NASDAQ: BLRX) declined 21.1 percent to $0.979 after reporting top-line results from Phase 2a COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 study in pancreatic cancer.

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) shares fell 19.5 percent to $2.02. iFresh priced its 1.275 million share direct offering at $2.00 per share.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) fell 17.8 percent to $3.92.

Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) dropped 16.2 percent to $9.25. Internap priced 4.2 million common shares at $9.50 per share.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) fell 16 percent to $8.70 after climbing 447.62 percent on Thursday.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) fell 15.8 percent to $4.22 after reporting proposed offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes.

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) dropped 14.3 percent to $4.355 after reporting Q3 results.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) dipped 13.1 percent to $7.12.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) dropped 12.4 percent to $9.185. Extraction Oil & Gas expects Q3 average net sales volumes of 75.7 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) fell 12 percent to $67.53 following Q3 earnings.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) shares dropped 10 percent to $43.20.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) dipped 8.4 percent to $94.72. Valero Energy Corporation and Valero Energy Partners LP reported a definitive merger agreement.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) fell 7.8 percent to $29.09. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded eBay from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $43 to $35.

Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

