22 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 74.5 percent to $2.39 in pre-market trading after surging 17.16 percent on Thursday.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) rose 25.8 percent to $2.68 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.58 percent on Thursday.
- ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) rose 14.7 percent to $2.58 in pre-market trading after climbing 33.14 percent on Thursday.
- Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) rose 8.8 percent to $28.43 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued a strong outlook for the fourth quarter.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) rose 8.3 percent to $4.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.30 percent on Thursday.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) rose 7.3 percent to $83.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its FY18 guidance. The company reported partnerships with AmEx and Walmart.
- Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) rose 7 percent to $31.55 in pre-market trading after dropping 17.81 percent on Thursday.
- Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE: VLP) rose 6.3 percent to $42.35. Valero Energy Corporation and Valero Energy Partners LP reported a definitive merger agreement.
- Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) rose 6 percent to $103.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its FY18 forecast.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) shares rose 4.6 percent to $17.60 in pre-market trading after falling 3.77 percent on Thursday.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) rose 4.1 percent to $35.80 in pre-market trading after falling 7.48 percent on Thursday.
- BIOLINERX Ltd/S ADR (NASDAQ: BLRX) rose 4.1 percent to $1.29 in pre-market trading after reporting top-line results from Phase 2a COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 study in pancreatic cancer.
- Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: ROSE) rose 4.1 percent to $5.88 in pre-market trading.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) rose 3.8 percent to $59.17 in pre-market trading after declining 6.30 percent on Thursday.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) rose 3.7 percent to $4.57 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.50 percent on Thursday.
- Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) rose 3.2 percent to $160.17 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter.
Losers
- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) fell 17.2 percent to $4.15 in pre-market trading after reporting proposed offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes.
- Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) shares fell 14.8 percent to $10.01 in pre-market trading after rising 15.20 percent on Thursday.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) fell 11.6 percent to $9.15 in pre-market trading after climbing 447.62 percent on Thursday.
- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) shares fell 4.2 percent to $76.48 in pre-market trading after declining 2.52 percent on Thursday.
- eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) fell 4 percent to $30.30 in pre-market trading. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded eBay from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $43 to $35.
- Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) fell 3 percent to $79.50 in pre-market trading after falling 2.08 percent on Thursday.
