50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) shares climbed 447.62 percent to close at $10.35 on Thursday on announcement of positive preliminary results from three doublet cohorts of Phase 1 placebo-controlled studies in subjects with cystic fibrosi. PTI-801 and PTI-808 achieved statistical significance on all endpoints.
- China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CCCL) shares gained 105.03 percent to close at $3.67 on Thursday after climbing 36.64 percent on Wednesday.
- Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) gained 50.39 percent to close at $23.40 after the company agreed to be acquired by Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) for $24 per share.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) rose 34.66 percent to close at $4.6996 after the company signed a platform license agreement with StratusCore.
- Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) shares gained 24 percent to close at $15.50.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) rose 19.25 percent to close at $15.49.
- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) rose 17.69 percent to close at $1.53.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares gained 17.36 percent to close at $5.95.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) rose 16.43 percent to close at $8.15. Osmotica Pharamceuticals priced its IPO at $7 per share.
- Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) climbed 15.2 percent to close at $11.75 on Thursday after climbing 571.05 percent on Wednesday.
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) gained 12.94 percent to close at $22.00.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) rose 11.34 percent to close at $2.65.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc (NASDAQ: SSC) gained 11.33 percent to close at $3.93.
- Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO) shares gained 9.78 percent to close at $5.39. Data I/O is expected to release Q3 earnings on November 1, 2018.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) climbed 9.46 percent to close at $3.82.
- Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGC) rose 9.38 percent to close at $9.10.
- TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP) climbed 9.11 percent to close at $32.10.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) rose 8.53 percent to close at $6.49.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) rose 8.11 percent to close at $6.93.
- Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) climbed 7.83 percent to close at $38.57 after Reuters reported the company is in talks with private equity firms after receiving buyout interest.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE: TKAT) gained 7.5 percent to close at $0.86.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) shares rose 7.25 percent to close at $3.70.
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) rose 5.86 percent to close at $38.85 after the company reported better-than-expected revenue for its third quarter and announced a $200 million buyback.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) rose 5.26 percent to close at $9.20 after reporting Q3 results.
Losers
- General Moly, Inc. (NYSE: GMO) tumbled 34.26 percent to close at $0.2301 on Thursday after the company priced a 9.2 million unit share and warrant offering at $0.25 per unit.
- CDTi Advanced Materials Inc (NASDAQ: CDTI) shares fell 22.87 percent to close at $1.7200 on Thursday after climbing 48.67 percent on Wednesday.
- Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIN) shares dropped 19.3 percent to close at $27.18 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
- Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) dipped 17.81 percent to close at $29.49.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) dropped 17.06 percent to close at $13.86.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) dropped 17.05 percent to close at $12.11. PolarityTE named Sharon Whalen as Vice President of Market Access.
- H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) dropped 16.98 percent to close at $26.90.
- Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ: MPVD) slipped 16.06 percent to close at $1.83.
- United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) shares slipped 15.04 percent to close at $118.13 after reporting Q3 results.
- XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA) dropped 14.47 percent to close at $13.71.
- Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) shares fell 13.87 percent to close at $35.40.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) dropped 13.62 percent to close at $1.84.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) shares fell 13.3 percent to close at $7.17 on Thursday.
- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) tumbled 13.17 percent to close at $5.01. Akoustis reported offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes after the closing bell.
- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) declined 12.79 percent to close at $67.28 after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss.
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) dropped 12.29 percent to close at $29.12.
- Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) fell 11.25 percent to close at $57.49 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter and narrowed its FY18 adjusted earnings guidance.
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) dropped 11.06 percent to close at $5.87.
- Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ: KALU) fell 10.98 percent to close at $95.81 following Q3 earnings.
- Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) shares declined 10.83 percent to close at $9.80.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) dropped 10.89 percent to close at $1.80.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares dropped 8.47 percent to close at $3.35 on Thursday after climbing 28.42 percent on Wednesday.
- Sealed Air Corp (NYSE: SEE) shares dropped 8.3 percent to close at $32.35 after the company lowered its FY18 earnings guidance and issued weak third quarter earnings guidance.
- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) slipped 7.11 percent to close at $2.09.
- Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) fell 6.38 percent to close at $89.65 after posting weak Q4 earnings.
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) fell 5.79 percent to close at $25.56. JP Morgan downgraded Gap from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $30 to $24.
Posted-In: Losers Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.