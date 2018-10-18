Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

41 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2018 12:49pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) shares jumped 277.8 percent to $7.14 on the announcement of positive preliminary results from three doublet cohorts of Phase 1 placebo-controlled studies in subjects with cystic fibrosi. PTI-801 and PTI-808 achieved statistical significance on all endpoints.
  • China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CCCL) shares jumped 129 percent to $4.0999 after climbing 36.64 percent on Wednesday.
  • Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) jumped 50.5 percent to $23.41 after the company agreed to be acquired by Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) for $24 per share.
  • Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) shares rose 32 percent to $16.79.
  • Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE: DXF) shares gained 28.1 percent to $3.92.
  • China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) climbed 21.4 percent to $1.5784.
  • Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE: TKAT) rose 20 percent to $0.96.
  • Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) climbed 16.4 percent to $8.15. Osmotica Pharamceuticals priced its IPO at $7 per share.
  • SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) surged 15.4 percent to $7.40.
  • Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO) shares rose 12.1 percent to $5.5036. Data I/O is expected to release Q3 earnings on November 1, 2018.
  • FTD Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTD) climbed 11.3 percent to $2.62.
  • Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) shares jumped 11 percent to $3.8293.
  • Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) gained 10.5 percent to $6.61.
  • Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) rose 10.2 percent to $21.45.
  • TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP) climbed 9.8 percent to $32.3097.
  • Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc (NASDAQ: SSC) gained 9.6 percent to $3.87.
  • Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) climbed 8.4 percent to $38.76 after Reuters reported the company is in talks with private equity firms after receiving buyout interest.
  • Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGC) rose 8.4 percent to $9.02.
  • Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) gained 8.1 percent to $11.020 after climbing 571.05 percent on Wednesday.
  • Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) rose 7.8 percent to $39.55 after the company reported better-than-expected revenue for its third quarter and announced a $200 million buyback.
  • Avinger Inc (NASDAQ: AVGR) gained 5.4 percent to $1.17 as the company disclosed that it has received CE Marking approval for Pantheris.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) rose 5.4 percent to $9.21 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) shares rose 3.3 percent to $41.86 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • General Moly, Inc. (NYSE: GMO) dipped 40.2 percent to $0.2092 after the company priced a 9.2 million unit share and warrant offering at $0.25 per unit.
  • CDTi Advanced Materials Inc (NASDAQ: CDTI) shares tumbled 24.2 percent to $1.69 after climbing 48.67 percent on Wednesday.
  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) fell 17.7 percent to $13.75.
  • Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ: MPVD) dropped 14.8 percent to $1.8579.
  • OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMED) slipped 14.2 percent to $2.37.
  • Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIN) shares declined 13.8 percent to $29.05 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) dropped 12.9 percent to $1.76.
  • PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) fell 11.7 percent to $12.89. PolarityTE named Sharon Whalen as Vice President of Market Access.
  • Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: RLM) dropped 11.1 percent to $2.8442.
  • H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) slipped 10.3 percent to $29.08.
  • Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) fell 10.2 percent to $69.31 after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss.
  • United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) shares fell 9.6 percent to $125.663 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) fell 9.3 percent to $58.740 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter and narrowed its FY18 adjusted earnings guidance.
  • vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares fell 9.2 percent to $3.3227 after climbing 28.42 percent on Wednesday.
  • Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) dropped 7.6 percent to $2.08.
  • Sealed Air Corp (NYSE: SEE) shares fell 7.2 percent to $32.745 after the company lowered its FY18 earnings guidance and issued weak third quarter earnings guidance.
  • The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) fell 5.7 percent to $25.59. JP Morgan downgraded Gap from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $30 to $24.
  • Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) fell 5.6 percent to $90.40 after posting weak Q4 earnings.

Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AA + ACHC)

25 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall Ahead Of Economic Data
10 Stocks To Watch For October 18, 2018
5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 17, 2018
Alcoa Q3 Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on PTI
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Video: Why Seniors Should Care About Their Credit Scores

Morgan Stanley Downgrades Wingstop For Valuation Reasons