46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) shares climbed 571.05 percent to close at $10.20 on Wednesday after the company earlier announced it is in the process of a sale and spin off of its China businesses in order to focus on its newly-acquired Millennium Sapphire business.
- China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) rose 62.28 percent to close at $3.70.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) rose 43.42 percent to close at $9.6375.
- SI-BONE, INC. (NASDAQ: SIBN) climbed 33.73 percent to close at $20.06. SI-BONE priced its 7.2 million share IPO at $15 per share.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) shares gained 33.63 percent to close at $2.96. The upside follows a press release disclosing closing of a financing deal with Yimin Jin.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) gained 28.42 percent to close at $3.66. The company is engaged in the research and development of treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes. This week, it announced the delivery of an oral presentation at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease in Barcelona, Spain later this month. The oral presentation intends to detail the results from the Phase 3 study of azeliragon in patients with mild Alzheimer’s. Additionally, a subgroup analysis from the STEADFAST trial will be presented, to discuss the missing link between diabetes and dementia.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) rose 25.91 percent to close at $3.45.
- OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMED) climbed 20.52 percent to close at $2.76.
- Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: CMT) rose 15.63 percent to close at $7.77.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) surged 15 percent to close at $3.4500.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) rose 12.77 percent to close at $3.18.
- Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) surged 12.21 percent to close at $10.20.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose 11.36 percent to close at $3.92 after the company disclosed that it has received the FDA Orphan Drug designation for AXS-12 for the treatment of narcolepsy.
- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) gained 11.28 percent to close at $42.70 following Q3 earnings. The company reported a strong increase in both EPS and sales from last year.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) rose 11.25 percent to close at $3.56.
- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) shares gained 9.65 percent to close at $1.25 after the company received clearance from The Belgian Health Authority to enroll patients into its Phase 2 clinical trial of AG013 for oral mucositis.
- QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) climbed 8.47 percent to close at $14.86.
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) rose 7.36 percent to close at $11.67. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals said the Phase 2 ULTRA study, which evaluated its Ubenimex in lower leg lymphoedema did not meet the primary or secondary end points. The primary and secondary endpoints are skin thickness and limb volume & bioimpedance, respectively.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) gained 6.54 percent to close at $2.28 after surging 23.70 percent on Tuesday.
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) rose 6.4 percent to close at $2.66.
- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) rose 6.33 percent to close at $11.76.
- United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) rose 5.95 percent to close at $88.49 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) rose 5.28 percent to close at $364.70 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company had total streaming net additions of 6.96 million.
Losers
- Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT) shares tumbled 38.28 percent to close at $1.58 on Wednesday after the company lowered its Q3 and FY18 guidance.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) dipped 31.18 percent to close at $2.45 after rising 62.56 percent on Tuesday.
- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: RNN) shares fell 29.34 percent to close at $1.18 after the company earlier reported a $7.5 million registered direct offering.
- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) dipped 19.76 percent to close at $3.065. Jefferies downgraded Smart Sand from Hold to Underperform.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) fell 18.13 percent to close at $12.28 after falling 5.54 percent on Tuesday.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) dipped 17.34 percent to close at $2.885.
- ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) fell 17.16 percent to close at $15.01 following Q3 earnings.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) dropped 16.81 percent to close at $41.48.
- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) shares fell 13.42 percent to close at $21.41.
- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) dropped 12.44 percent to close at $10.49.
- YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) dipped 12.11 percent to close at $60.54.
- Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) dropped 11.52 percent to close at $7.37.
- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) shares tumbled 11.16 percent to close at $1.99.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) dipped 10.32 percent to close at $24.93.
- voxeljet AG (NYSE: VJET) fell 8.95 percent to close at $2.695.
- Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE: IBP) dipped 8.33 percent to close at $33.33.
- Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) dropped 8.01 percent to close at $31.36 following weak Q3 earnings.
- International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) fell 7.63 percent to close at $134.05. IBM reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company reaffirmed FY18 guidance.
- Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE: CVIA) dropped 7.63 percent to close at $7.02. Jefferies downgraded Covia from Buy to Hold.
- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO) shares slipped 7.32 percent to close at $10.13. BTIG Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from Buy to Neutral.
- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) fell 6.92 percent to close at $153.13 following Q4 results.
- Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SALT) dropped 6.91 percent to close at $6.20. JP Morgan downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from Overweight to Neutral.
- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) shares slipped 4.63 percent to close at $96.23. Bank of America downgraded Vulcan Materials from Neutral to Underperform.
