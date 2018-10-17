10 Hottest Stocks From October 17, 2018
This list of stocks was generated by tracking the most popular ticker searches on the Benzinga Pro real-time news platform.
Readers can rely on this daily list to offer insight into which stocks retail investors are most interested in during a given trading session. In addition to providing the list itself, this article offers a quick glimpse into why a certain stock may be trending.
- Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) are up 5.25 percent to $364.59 after the company released strong Q3 earnings that surpassed estimates.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares are up 28.42 percent to $3.66 after the company announced two presentations for the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease Conference.
- Shares of Yulong Eco Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) shares surged 571.05 percent to $10.20 after the company announced it's in the process of a sale and spin off of its China businesses in order to focus on its newly-acquired Millennium Sapphire business.
- Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ: EARS) closed down 20.95 percent to $1.17 after the company announced positive results from the second Phase 1 clinical trial with Intranasal Betahistine.
- Shares of Flex Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLKS) fell 2.39 percent to $0.67. Despite no news on any stock movement, the volume of shares traded resulted three times higher than the average volume on Wednesday.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) fell 31.18 percent to $2.45. Shares rallied Tuesday after the company announced plans to team up with Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG)’s Google Maps to assist electric vehicle drivers in locating charging stations.
- Shares of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) fell 7.63 percent to $134.05 after the company missed revenue estimates and demonstrated slowed server and software sales.
- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) shares surged 9.65 percent to $1.25 after the company received clearance to enroll patients into its Phase 2 clinical trial for oral mucositis.
- Shares of Fuwei Films Co. (NASDAQ: FFHL) rose 6.54 percent to $2.28. The company on Tuesday announced it received higher orders from its major customer, Eternal Electronic Material Co.
- Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE: CGC) dropped 4.38 percent to $50.69 following a substantial sell-off in cannabis stocks.
