36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) shares jumped 134 percent to $3.557 after the company earlier announced it is in the process of a sale and spin off of its China businesses in order to focus on its newly-acquired Millennium Sapphire business.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) rose 40.4 percent to $4.00. The company is engaged in the research and development of treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes. This week, it announced the delivery of an oral presentation at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease in Barcelona, Spain later this month. The oral presentation intends to detail the results from the Phase 3 study of azeliragon in patients with mild Alzheimer’s. Additionally, a subgroup analysis from the STEADFAST trial will be presented, to discuss the missing link between diabetes and dementia.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) shares climbed 15.6 percent to $2.56. The upside follows a press release disclosing closing of a financing deal with Yimin Jin.
- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) gained 15.4 percent to $44.29 following Q3 earnings. The company reported a strong increase in both EPS and sales from last year.
- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) shares climbed 13.6 percent to $1.295 after the company received clearance from The Belgian Health Authority to enroll patients into its Phase 2 clinical trial of AG013 for oral mucositis.
- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) rose 11.4 percent to $12.32.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) gained 11.2 percent to $2.38 after surging 23.70 percent on Tuesday.
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) climbed 10.8 percent to $12.04. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals said the Phase 2 ULTRA study, which evaluated its Ubenimex in lower leg lymphoedema did not meet the primary or secondary end points. The primary and secondary endpoints are skin thickness and limb volume & bioimpedance, respectively.
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) gained 7.6 percent to $2.6902.
- Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLF) climbed 7.4 percent to $7.80.
- QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) climbed 6.7 percent to $14.62.
- Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CMTA) rose 6 percent to $9.754.
- Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ: PLBC) gained 5.5 percent to $26.65 following Q3 earnings.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) rose 4.9 percent to $363.37 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company had total streaming net additions of 6.96 million.
- United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) rose 4 percent to $86.80 after reporting Q3 earnings.
Losers
- Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT) shares dipped 35.6 percent to $1.65 after the company lowered its Q3 and FY18 guidance.
- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: RNN) shares declined 30 percent to $1.17 after the company earlier reported a $7.5 million registered direct offering.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) fell 26.6 percent to $2.615 after rising 62.56 percent on Tuesday.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) fell 23.2 percent to $11.52 after falling 5.54 percent on Tuesday.
- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) dropped 19.7 percent to $3.0699. Jefferies downgraded Smart Sand from Hold to Underperform.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) fell 16.6 percent to $41.60.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) dipped 16.1 percent to $2.93.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) fell 13.3 percent to $2.5151 after dropping 4.06 percent on Tuesday.
- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) shares tumbled 12.1 percent to $1.9699.
- Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) dropped 11 percent to $30.355 following weak Q3 earnings.
- Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE: IBP) dipped 10.2 percent to $32.66.
- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO) shares fell 9.3 percent to $9.92. BTIG Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from Buy to Neutral.
- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) shares fell 8.8 percent to $22.55.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) dropped 8.4 percent to $1.84.
- ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) fell 8.3 percent to $16.61 following Q3 earnings.
- International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) fell 7.4 percent to $134.3242. IBM reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company reaffirmed FY18 guidance.
- Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE: CVIA) dropped 7 percent to $7.07. Jefferies downgraded Covia from Buy to Hold.
- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) fell 6.5 percent to $153.81 following Q4 results.
- Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SALT) dropped 6.5 percent to $6.23. JP Morgan downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from Overweight to Neutral.
- Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP) shares fell 5.6 percent to $8.96. Jefferies downgraded Hi-Crush Partners from Hold to Underperform.
- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) shares slipped 5 percent to $95.98. Bank of America downgraded Vulcan Materials from Neutral to Underperform.
