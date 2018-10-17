Market Overview

Tilman Fertitta Might Be Looking To Buy Caesars Entertainment

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 17, 2018 12:55pm   Comments
Tilman Fertitta Might Be Looking To Buy Caesars Entertainment
Tilman Fertitta, the billionaire casino operator, is reportedly looking to buy Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR).

What Happened

Fertitta, the owner of the Golden Nugget Casinos along with the NBA's Houston Rockets and restaurant company Landry's, is prepared to offer $13 per share to buy rival casino operator Caesars, sources close to the deal told CNBC Wednesday. Reuters first reported the news Wednesday morning.

Fertitta would serve as CEO and chairman of the combined entity, which would become the world's largest gaming and hospitality company.

Why It's Important

Sources told Reuters it's unclear if Caesars will find any offer from Fertitta as being compelling enough to merge. The offer, if accurate, comes at a time when Caesars itself is on the other side of the M&A spectrum as it's looking to buy billionaire Dan Gilbert's casino company Jack Entertainment for as much as $3 billion, the sources said.

What's Next

Reuters sources said the completion of a deal isn't certain. Caesars along with large shareholders Apollo and TPG did not comment.

Caesars' stock gained more than 15 percent following the reports, trading around $10.40 per share at time of publication.

Posted-In: casinos CNBCNews Rumors M&A Movers Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

