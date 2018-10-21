IPO Outlook For The Week: Outdoor Accessories, Fintech And Alzheimer's Drugs

For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud.

Alzheon, Inc. (ALZH) will issue 2.5 million shares between $13 and $15 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. The biotech company is advancing a pipeline of three Alzheimer’s candidates. The company previously attempted to go public in April.

Yeti Holdings, Inc. (YETI) will issue 20 million shares between $19 and $21 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. Based in Texas, Yeti manufactures coolers, drinkware, bags, buckets and outdoor chairs.

Stoneco Ltd. (STNE) will issue more than 47.7 million shares between $21 and $23 Friday on the Nasdaq. The Brazilian fintech company facilitates e-commerce transactions in store, online and on mobile channels.

Meet leaders from the top fintech startups at the Benzinga Fintech Summit next month. Limited tickets available.

Related Links:

Elastic's IPO: What You Need To Know

5 Reasons Why 2018 Could Be Good For IPO ETFs

Photo credit: David Mulder/Flickr