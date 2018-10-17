31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) rose 55.8 percent to $4.44 in pre-market trading after the company late Tuesday announced two Alzheimer's presentations at the 11th CTAD conference.
- Oragenics Inc (NYSE: OGEN) rose 29.8 percent to $1.48 in pre-market trading after the company received clearance from The Belgian Health Authority to enroll patients into its Phase 2 clinical trial of AG013 for oral mucositis.
- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) rose 21.8 percent to $46.75 in pre-market trading following Q3 earnings.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) rose 11.2 percent to $385.24 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company had total streaming net additions of 6.96 million.
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) rose 8 percent to $2.70 in pre-market trading.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) rose 6.4 percent to $3.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 12.35 percent on Tuesday.
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) rose 6.3 percent to $33.75 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares rose 5.9 percent to $153.78 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) rose 5.8 percent to $10.40 in pre-market trading after climbing 4.35 percent on Tuesday.
- United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) rose 5.7 percent to $88.25 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) rose 5.1 percent to $167.80 in pre-market trading. Moody's named Derek Vadala as Global Head of Cyber Risk for Moody’s Investors Service.
- KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) shares rose 4.4 percent to $97.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 2.05 percent on Tuesday.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) rose 4.3 percent to $7.00 in pre-market trading after surging 7.19 percent on Tuesday.
- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) rose 4 percent to $34.60 in pre-market trading. Deutsche Bank upgraded American Airlines from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $40 to $47.
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) rose 4 percent to $3.14 in pre-market trading after jumping 6.34 percent on Tuesday.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) rose 3.5 percent to $54.96 in pre-market trading. Deutsche Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $53 to $60.
- ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) rose 3.3 percent to $187.67 in pre-market trading following Q3 earnings.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) rose 3.1 percent to $26.72 in pre-market trading. iQIYI signed an international distribution agreement with Viacom for the second season of children's animation series Deer Run.
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) rose 2.5 percent to $38.39 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter and issued strong second-quarter guidance.
Losers
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) fell 18.2 percent to $40.83 in pre-market trading.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) fell 10.7 percent to $3.18 in pre-market trading after rising 62.56 percent on Tuesday.
- Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE: HQH) shares fell 8.6 percent to $20.00 in pre-market trading after rising 3.65 percent on Tuesday.
- Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP) shares fell 7.8 percent to $8.75 in pre-market trading.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) fell 7.3 percent to $13.90 in pre-market trading after falling 5.54 percent on Tuesday.
- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) fell 7.1 percent to $3.55 in pre-market trading.
- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO) shares fell 6.8 percent to $10.19 in pre-market trading.
- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSS) shares fell 6.1 percent to $3.39 in pre-market trading after rising 2.87 percent on Tuesday.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) fell 5.6 percent to $2.68 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.06 percent on Tuesday.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) fell 5.6 percent to $2.02 in pre-market trading after surging 23.70 percent on Tuesday.
- SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ: SVMK) shares fell 5.1 percent to $12.40 in pre-market.
- International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) fell 4.8 percent to $138.12 in pre-market trading. IBM reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company reaffirmed FY18 guidance.
