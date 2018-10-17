Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 17, 2018 5:53am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) gained 62.56 percent to close at $3.56 on news Google Maps will display its electric vehicle charging stations.
  • Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) climbed 23.65 percent to close at $24.73.
  • Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) gained 20.78 percent to close at $4.65.
  • Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) surged 18.64 percent to close at $2.80.
  • SendGrid Inc (NYSE: SEND) rose 17.88 percent to close at $36.46 after Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) announced plans to acquire the company in a $2 billion all-stock transaction.
  • Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HQCL) shares jumped 17.01 percent to close at $9.70 on Tuesday after the company announced it would be acquired for $9.90 per share in cash by Hanwha Solar.
  • Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) gained 15.95 percent to close at $28.86.
  • Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) climbed 15.75 percent to close at $13.23 after analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $11 to $15.
  • GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) shares climbed 15.73 percent to close at $8.61.
  • Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) climbed 15.44 percent to close at $6.88.
  • Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) rose 13.65 percent to close at $8.66.
  • Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) rose 13.64 percent to close at $8.33.
  • Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) gained 13.5 percent to close at $6.39.
  • Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) rose 13.28 percent to close at $4.18 on Tuesday.
  • The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE: NWHM) climbed 13.25 percent to close at $7.69.
  • Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) rose 13.2 percent to close at $5.23.
  • Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) gained 13.04 percent to close at $37.72.
  • Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) gained 12.76 percent to close at $36.58.
  • Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) surged 11.06 percent to close at $49.91. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics with a Buy rating.
  • CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) rose 9.62 percent to close at $27.36 after SiFlower Communication Technology earlier announced it has licensed CEVA's RivieraWaves 802.11ac Wi-Fi IP In Its smart home access point system.
  • CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY) rose 9.75 percent to close at $33.55. CryoLife expects Q3 sales of $64.6 million.
  • Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) climbed 9.52 percent to close at $260.67 after the company reaffirmed fourth-quarter sales guidance of $2.42 billion and EPS guidance of $1.87. The company sees FY19 total adobe sales growth of about 20 percent year-over-year and sees digital media annualized recurring sales of $1.4 billion of net new ARR.
  • IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) climbed 9.44 percent to close at $5.45.
  • AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) rose 7.1 percent to close at $9.50.
  • Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) gained 6.99 percent to close at $74.36 after the company reported strong Q3 earnings.
  • Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) climbed 6.08 percent to close at $70.27 following Q3 earnings.
  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) rose 5.68 percent to close at $45.94 after reporting better-than-expected results for its third quarter.
  • Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) shares gained 5.34 percent to close at $2.17 on Tuesday.
  • DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) shares gained 4.35 percent to close at $2.64 after climbing 8.12 percent on Monday.

 

Losers

  • Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) shares dropped 24.47 percent to close at $3.21 on Tuesday.
  • voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) fell 21.07 percent to close at $2.96. voxeljet approved a capital increase of up to 1.1 million euro.
  • Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares fell 20 percent to close at $5.20 on Tuesday after rising 41.30 percent on Monday.
  • Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD) fell 18.91 percent to close at $17.28 after the company lowered its FY18 guidance and reported the departure of its CFO Brooks Mallard.
  • Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPHS) dropped 16.58 percent to close at $33.01 after lowering its FY18 guidance.
  • CorMedix, Inc. (NYSE: CRMD) declined 16.51 percent to close at $1.82.
  • LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) dropped 15.38 percent to close at $4.40 on Tuesday.
  • Sharing Economy International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEII) fell 14.15 percent to close at $2.67.
  • India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) dipped 13.69 percent to close at $4.54 on Tuesday after rising 6.26 percent on Monday.
  • Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 13.51 percent to close at $3.20.
  • Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) fell 12.81 percent to close at $8.51. Bank of America downgraded Spero Therapeutics from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $19 to $9.
  • W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) dipped 11.95 percent to close at $280.01. Grainger posted upbeat Q3 earnings, while sales missed estimates.
  • Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) dropped 10.53 percent to close at $30.00.
  • Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) fell 8.3 percent to close at $4.86.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) fell 7.46 percent to close at $3.97 after gaining 7.79 percent on Monday.
  • Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) dropped 6.82 percent to close at $53.01 after climbing 14.24 percent on Monday.
  • Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) fell 5.54 percent to close at $15.00 after climbing 19.40 percent on Monday.
  • Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) shares fell 4.88 percent to close at $259.63. Domino's posted upbeat Q3 earnings, while sales missed estimates.
  • BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) shares fell 4.44 percent to close at $408.00. BlackRock reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views.

Posted-In: Losers Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACRX + ACIU)

10 Hottest Stocks From October 16, 2018
40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Goldman Sachs Profit Tops Expectations
26 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
10 Hottest Stocks From October 15, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on BLNK
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

8 Stocks To Watch For October 17, 2018