48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) gained 62.56 percent to close at $3.56 on news Google Maps will display its electric vehicle charging stations.
- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) climbed 23.65 percent to close at $24.73.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) gained 20.78 percent to close at $4.65.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) surged 18.64 percent to close at $2.80.
- SendGrid Inc (NYSE: SEND) rose 17.88 percent to close at $36.46 after Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) announced plans to acquire the company in a $2 billion all-stock transaction.
- Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HQCL) shares jumped 17.01 percent to close at $9.70 on Tuesday after the company announced it would be acquired for $9.90 per share in cash by Hanwha Solar.
- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) gained 15.95 percent to close at $28.86.
- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) climbed 15.75 percent to close at $13.23 after analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $11 to $15.
- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) shares climbed 15.73 percent to close at $8.61.
- Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) climbed 15.44 percent to close at $6.88.
- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) rose 13.65 percent to close at $8.66.
- Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) rose 13.64 percent to close at $8.33.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) gained 13.5 percent to close at $6.39.
- Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) rose 13.28 percent to close at $4.18 on Tuesday.
- The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE: NWHM) climbed 13.25 percent to close at $7.69.
- Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) rose 13.2 percent to close at $5.23.
- Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) gained 13.04 percent to close at $37.72.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) gained 12.76 percent to close at $36.58.
- Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) surged 11.06 percent to close at $49.91. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics with a Buy rating.
- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) rose 9.62 percent to close at $27.36 after SiFlower Communication Technology earlier announced it has licensed CEVA's RivieraWaves 802.11ac Wi-Fi IP In Its smart home access point system.
- CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY) rose 9.75 percent to close at $33.55. CryoLife expects Q3 sales of $64.6 million.
- Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) climbed 9.52 percent to close at $260.67 after the company reaffirmed fourth-quarter sales guidance of $2.42 billion and EPS guidance of $1.87. The company sees FY19 total adobe sales growth of about 20 percent year-over-year and sees digital media annualized recurring sales of $1.4 billion of net new ARR.
- IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) climbed 9.44 percent to close at $5.45.
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) rose 7.1 percent to close at $9.50.
- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) gained 6.99 percent to close at $74.36 after the company reported strong Q3 earnings.
- Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) climbed 6.08 percent to close at $70.27 following Q3 earnings.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) rose 5.68 percent to close at $45.94 after reporting better-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) shares gained 5.34 percent to close at $2.17 on Tuesday.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) shares gained 4.35 percent to close at $2.64 after climbing 8.12 percent on Monday.
Losers
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) shares dropped 24.47 percent to close at $3.21 on Tuesday.
- voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) fell 21.07 percent to close at $2.96. voxeljet approved a capital increase of up to 1.1 million euro.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares fell 20 percent to close at $5.20 on Tuesday after rising 41.30 percent on Monday.
- Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD) fell 18.91 percent to close at $17.28 after the company lowered its FY18 guidance and reported the departure of its CFO Brooks Mallard.
- Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPHS) dropped 16.58 percent to close at $33.01 after lowering its FY18 guidance.
- CorMedix, Inc. (NYSE: CRMD) declined 16.51 percent to close at $1.82.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) dropped 15.38 percent to close at $4.40 on Tuesday.
- Sharing Economy International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEII) fell 14.15 percent to close at $2.67.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) dipped 13.69 percent to close at $4.54 on Tuesday after rising 6.26 percent on Monday.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 13.51 percent to close at $3.20.
- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) fell 12.81 percent to close at $8.51. Bank of America downgraded Spero Therapeutics from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $19 to $9.
- W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) dipped 11.95 percent to close at $280.01. Grainger posted upbeat Q3 earnings, while sales missed estimates.
- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) dropped 10.53 percent to close at $30.00.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) fell 8.3 percent to close at $4.86.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) fell 7.46 percent to close at $3.97 after gaining 7.79 percent on Monday.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) dropped 6.82 percent to close at $53.01 after climbing 14.24 percent on Monday.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) fell 5.54 percent to close at $15.00 after climbing 19.40 percent on Monday.
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) shares fell 4.88 percent to close at $259.63. Domino's posted upbeat Q3 earnings, while sales missed estimates.
- BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) shares fell 4.44 percent to close at $408.00. BlackRock reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views.
