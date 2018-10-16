Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

YouTube Down For Many Users; @TeamYoutube Says 'Working On Resolving'

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 16, 2018 10:20pm   Comments
Share:
Related GOOG
FANG Weakness Drags New Communication Services ETFs
Positive Vibes: Bank Results Shift Focus Back To Earnings as Overseas Stocks Rise
TomTom: Challenges Ahead Despite Good Q3 2018 Results (Seeking Alpha)
Related GOOGL
FANG Weakness Drags New Communication Services ETFs
Positive Vibes: Bank Results Shift Focus Back To Earnings as Overseas Stocks Rise
TomTom: Challenges Ahead Despite Good Q3 2018 Results (Seeking Alpha)

The world's second most used search engine, YouTube, was down for a portion of users Tuesday evening.

Starting around 9:15 p.m. ET, users on Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) reported they were unable to watch videos on the Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) owned site. By 9:25 p.m., almost 50,000 users tweeted with the hashtag “YouTubeDOWN.”

Tuesday’s trouble follows a security issue Google made public on October 8, 2018. “There are significant challenges in creating and maintaining a successful Google+ product that meets consumers’ expectations," the company said.

As a way to combat the privacy issues, Google outlined 4 ways it plans to tighten security:

  • Shutting down Google+ for consumers.
  • Launching more granular Google Account permissions in individual dialog boxes.
  • Limiting the types of permissible use cases.
  • Reducing apps’ ability to receive call log and SMS permissions on Android devices.

Benzinga was unable to find an official status page for YouTube. The Twitter-verified account @TeamYoutube tweeted, “Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated.”

Shares of Alphabet were up about 1 percent Tuesday evening, trading higher in sympathy with Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) following its third-quarter earnings beat.

Posted-In: News

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

FANG Weakness Drags New Communication Services ETFs
Positive Vibes: Bank Results Shift Focus Back To Earnings as Overseas Stocks Rise
Infographic: Google Diversifies With Growing Non-Ad Revenue
After Wednesday Wash-Out, Comeback Might Be In Store As Rates Ease, Data Support
Cannabis Production Consumes Less Energy Than McDonald's
On The Rate Watch: Yields Still Driving Action As Inflation Data Roll In
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on GOOG
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session