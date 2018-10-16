The world's second most used search engine, YouTube, was down for a portion of users Tuesday evening.

Starting around 9:15 p.m. ET, users on Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) reported they were unable to watch videos on the Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) owned site. By 9:25 p.m., almost 50,000 users tweeted with the hashtag “YouTubeDOWN.”

Tuesday’s trouble follows a security issue Google made public on October 8, 2018. “There are significant challenges in creating and maintaining a successful Google+ product that meets consumers’ expectations," the company said.

As a way to combat the privacy issues, Google outlined 4 ways it plans to tighten security:

Shutting down Google+ for consumers.

Launching more granular Google Account permissions in individual dialog boxes.

Limiting the types of permissible use cases.

Reducing apps’ ability to receive call log and SMS permissions on Android devices.

Benzinga was unable to find an official status page for YouTube. The Twitter-verified account @TeamYoutube tweeted, “Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated.”

Shares of Alphabet were up about 1 percent Tuesday evening, trading higher in sympathy with Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) following its third-quarter earnings beat.