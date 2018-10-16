Market Overview

7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 16, 2018 4:50pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Vicor Corp (NASDAQ: VICR) shares are up 15 percent after reporting third-quarter earnings of 32 cents per share. Sales came in at $78.04 million, up from $56.888 million year-over-year.
  • Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares are up 12 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 89 cents per share, beating estimates by 21 cents. Sales came in at $3.999 million, missing estimates by $1 million. The company had total streaming net additions of 6.96 million.
  • Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are up 3.7 percent, possibly in sympathy with Netflix.
  • Iqiyi Inc (NASDAQ: IQ) shares are up 4 percent, also in sympathy with Netflix.

Losers

  • Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) shares are down 7 percent despite reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 22 cents per share, beating estimates by 10 cents. Sales came in at $408.267 million, beating estimates by roughly $1 million. The company issued strong second-quarter guidance.
  • IBM Common Stock (NYSE: IBM) shares are down 4 percent after reporting a third-quarter sales miss. Earnings came in at $3.42, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $18.756 billion, missing estimates by $354 million. The company reaffirmed FY18 guidance.
  • Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: TACO) shares are down 5 percent after reporting a third-quarter sales miss. Earnings came in at 15 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $117.83 million, missing estimates by $2 million. The company cut FY18 earnings and sales guidance.

