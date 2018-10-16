Market Overview

10 Hottest Stocks From October 16, 2018
Hannah Genig , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 16, 2018 4:33pm   Comments
This list of stocks was generated by tracking the most popular ticker searches on the Benzinga Pro real-time news platform.

Readers can rely on this daily list to offer insight into which stocks retail investors are most interested in during a given trading session. In addition to providing the list itself, this article offers a quick glimpse into why a certain stock may be trending.

  1. Shares of Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ: EARS) are up 7.2 percent to $1.48. The company on Monday outlined plans to offer an update on the intranasal betahistine program.
  2. Flex Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLKS) dropped 27.3 percent to $0.69 after intense stock volatility and share jump of 79.25 percent on Monday.
  3. Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) jumped 3.9 percent to $346.40 ahead of its third-quarter earnings.
  4. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) fell 7.4 percent to $3.97. Shares spiked higher Monday, driven by a pending U.S. Food and Drug Administration decision on the opioid drug.
  5. Shares of Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE: CGC) fell 6.8 percent to $53.01 ahead of Wednesday's Canadian legalization of recreational marijuana.
  6. Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) fell 1.8 percent to $11.52. 
  7. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) rose 2.54 percent.
  8. Shares of Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 4.03 percent to $159 even after Benchmark gave it a $200 price target.
  9. India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) dropped 13.7 percent to $4.51 after announcing second-quarter earnings results.
  10. New Age Beverages Corp. (NASDAQ: NBEV) fell 5.4 percent to $6.99 after the company announced the results of its CBD-infused portfolio.

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

