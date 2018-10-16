40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HQCL) shares climbed 16.7 percent to $9.67 after the company announced it would be acquired for $9.90 per share in cash by Hanwha Solar.
- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) shares rose 12.6 percent to $2.32.
- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) jumped 11.8 percent to $12.78 after analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $11 to $15.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) gained 11.5 percent to $5.80.
- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) climbed 11.3 percent to $2.917.
- Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) rose 11.3 percent to $37.15.
- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) gained 10.8 percent to $27.65 after SiFlower Communication Technology earlier announced it has licensed CEVA's RivieraWaves 802.11ac Wi-Fi IP In Its smart home access point system.
- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) shares gained 9.6 percent to $8.16.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) climbed 7.9 percent to $2.8162.
- IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) rose 7.9 percent to $5.3717.
- CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY) gained 7.8 percent to $32.94. CryoLife expects Q3 sales of $64.6 million.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) shares rose 7.5 percent to $2.72 in pre-market trading after climbing 8.12 percent on Monday.
- Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) rose 7.1 percent to $254.84 after the company reaffirmed fourth-quarter sales guidance of $2.42 billion and EPS guidance of $1.87. The company sees FY19 total adobe sales growth of about 20 percent year-over-year and sees digital media annualized recurring sales of $1.4 billion of net new ARR.
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) gained 7 percent to $9.49.
- Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) climbed 7 percent to $48.07. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics with a Buy rating.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 6.4 percent to $176.25 in pre-market trading after surging 11.69 percent on Monday.
- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) gained 6.2 percent to $73.83 after the company reported strong Q3 earnings.
- Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) climbed 4.5 percent to $69.18 following Q3 earnings.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) rose 3.7 percent to $ 45.09 after reporting better-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- SendGrid Inc (NYSE: SEND) rose 3.5 percent to $32.03 after Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) announced plans to acquire the company in a $2 billion all-stock transaction.
Losers
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) shares fell 25.9 percent to $3.1512.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares declined 24.5 percent to $4.91 after rising 41.30 percent on Monday.
- Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD) dipped 19.1 percent to $17.240 after the company lowered its FY18 guidance and reported the departure of its CFO Brooks Mallard.
- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) fell 19.1 percent to $7.90. Bank of America downgraded Spero Therapeutics from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $19 to $9.
- voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) dropped 17.6 percent to $3.09. voxeljet approved a capital increase of up to 1.1 million euro.
- CorMedix, Inc. (NYSE: CRMD) fell 14.7 percent to $1.86.
- Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: RLM) dropped 14.1 percent to $2.5513.
- W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) dipped 12.3 percent to $278.87. Grainger posted upbeat Q3 earnings, while sales missed estimates.
- Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPHS) dropped 12.2 percent to $34.770 after lowering its FY18 guidance.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) fell 11.3 percent to $4.70.
- Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) fell 10.9 percent to $67.85 after the company announced plans to acquire SendGrid in a $2 billion all-stock transaction.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) dropped 10.5 percent to $3.40.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) dipped 10.2 percent to $4.7250 after rising 6.26 percent on Monday.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) fell 7.7 percent to $3.96 after gaining 7.79 percent on Monday.
- e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF) fell 6.9 percent to $10.69.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) dropped 6.2 percent to $53.41 after climbing 14.24 percent on Monday.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) dropped 6 percent to $2.7450 after falling 10.98 percent on Monday.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) fell 5.7 percent to $14.97 after climbing 19.40 percent on Monday.
- BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) shares fell 4.6 percent to $407.25. BlackRock reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views.
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) shares fell 4.2 percent to $261.67. Domino's posted upbeat Q3 earnings, while sales missed estimates.
