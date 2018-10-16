Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Rises Over 350 Points; Hanwha Q CELLS Shares Spike Higher

Midway through trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.44 percent to 25,614.07 while the NASDAQ gained 1.86 percent to 7,568.98. The S&P also rose, gaining 1.47 percent to 2,791.24.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

On Tuesday, the health care shares climbed 2 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) up 12 percent, and CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY) up 9 percent.

In trading on Tuesday, consumer staples shares rose by just 0.7 percent.

Top Headline

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: BAC) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.

Goldman Sachs posted quarterly earnings of $6.28 per share on revenue of $8.65 billion. However, analysts were expecting earnings of $5.38 per share on sales of $8.4 billion.

Equities Trading UP

Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HQCL) shares shot up 17 percent to $9.66 after the company announced it would be acquired for $9.90 per share in cash by Hanwha Solar.

Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) got a boost, shooting up 14 percent to $13.02 after analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $11 to $15.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares were also up, gaining 70 percent to $2.94 after reporting a 30 percent rise in polyester film order from a major customer for Q4'18.

Equities Trading DOWN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) shares dropped 19 percent to $17.185 after the company lowered its FY18 guidance and reported the departure of its CFO Brooks Mallard.

Shares of voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) were down 19 percent to $3.0399. voxeljet approved a capital increase of up to 1.1 million euro.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) was down, falling around 18 percent to $7.97. Bank of America downgraded Spero Therapeutics from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $19 to $9.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.06 percent to $71.74 while gold traded up 0.10 percent to $1,231.50.

Silver traded up 0.12 percent Tuesday to $14.745, while copper fell 0.43 to $2.7765.

Eurozone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 1.49 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 1.79 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index climbed 2.14 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX climbed 1.37 percent, and the French CAC 40 rose 1.49 percent while U.K. shares rose 0.38 percent.

Economics

U.S. industrial production rose 0.3 percent for September, versus economists’ expectations for a 0.2 percent increase.

The NAHB housing market index rose to a reading of 68.00, versus a prior reading of 67.00. However, economists expected a reading of 68.00.

U.S. job openings climbed to 7.1 million for August, according to the Labor Department's JOLTS report.

The Treasury International Capital report for August is schedule for release at 4:00 p.m. ET.