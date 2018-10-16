Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 16, 2018 4:54am   Comments
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • Data on industrial production for September will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET.
  • The housing market index for October is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Labor Department's JOLTS report for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury International Capital report for August is schedule for release at 4:00 p.m. ET.

