10 Hottest Stocks From October 15, 2018
Hannah Genig , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2018 5:26pm   Comments
This list of stocks was generated by tracking the most popular ticker searches on the Benzinga Pro real-time news platform.

Readers can rely on this daily list to offer insight into which stocks retail investors are most interested in during a given trading session. In addition to providing the list itself, this article offers a quick glimpse into why a certain stock may be trending.

  1. Shares of Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ: EARS) surged 40.82 percent to $1.38 following a press release outlining plans to update investors on the intranasal betahistine program.
  2. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) rose 7.79 percent to $4.29 in light of a positive recommendation by an advisory committee of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This committee met regarding the approval of the company's opioid drug, Dsuvia.
  3. Shares of Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE: CGC) increased 14.24 percent to $56.89 after the company announced plans to acquire hemp research company, ebbu.
  4. Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) surged 11.69 percent to $165.64 ahead of the legalization of recreational marijuana in Canada Oct. 17.
  5. Shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) jumped 19.07 percent to $11.74 after the company announced a deal with the Technical Research and Development Foundation of the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, for the research of cannabis products in skin diseases.
  6. Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) fell 1.9 percent to $27.92 after releasing Q3 earnings.
  7. Shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) rose 4.83 percent to $7.82 as the company reported over 3,000 electric SUVs in the third quarter, surpassing the target of 2,900 to 3,000.
  8. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) surged 28.09 percent to 95 cents.
  9. Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) fell 1.89 percent to $333.13 following the scaling back of price targets from several analysts ahead of the company earning's release Tusday afternoon.
  10. Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) surged 41.30 percent to $6.50 in regard to residual movement from the reverse stock split announcement.

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

