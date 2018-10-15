10 Hottest Stocks From October 15, 2018
This list of stocks was generated by tracking the most popular ticker searches on the Benzinga Pro real-time news platform.
Readers can rely on this daily list to offer insight into which stocks retail investors are most interested in during a given trading session. In addition to providing the list itself, this article offers a quick glimpse into why a certain stock may be trending.
- Shares of Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ: EARS) surged 40.82 percent to $1.38 following a press release outlining plans to update investors on the intranasal betahistine program.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) rose 7.79 percent to $4.29 in light of a positive recommendation by an advisory committee of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This committee met regarding the approval of the company's opioid drug, Dsuvia.
- Shares of Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE: CGC) increased 14.24 percent to $56.89 after the company announced plans to acquire hemp research company, ebbu.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) surged 11.69 percent to $165.64 ahead of the legalization of recreational marijuana in Canada Oct. 17.
- Shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) jumped 19.07 percent to $11.74 after the company announced a deal with the Technical Research and Development Foundation of the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, for the research of cannabis products in skin diseases.
- Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) fell 1.9 percent to $27.92 after releasing Q3 earnings.
- Shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) rose 4.83 percent to $7.82 as the company reported over 3,000 electric SUVs in the third quarter, surpassing the target of 2,900 to 3,000.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) surged 28.09 percent to 95 cents.
- Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) fell 1.89 percent to $333.13 following the scaling back of price targets from several analysts ahead of the company earning's release Tusday afternoon.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) surged 41.30 percent to $6.50 in regard to residual movement from the reverse stock split announcement.
