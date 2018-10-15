5 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- SendGrid Inc (NYSE: SEND) shares are up 14 percent after Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) announced it will acquire the company in a $2 billion all-stock transaction.
- Forterra Inc (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares are up 7 percent. No news was immediately available.
- Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares are up 6 percent after reaffirming fourth-quarter sales guidance of $2.42 billion and EPS guidance of $1.87. The company sees FY19 total adobe sales growth of about 20 percent year-over-year and sees digital media annualized recurring sales of $1.4 billion of net new ARR.
- Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ: ULBI) shares are up 5 percent after announcing it won a $8.3-million communications systems leader radio contract.
Losers
- Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: SIMO) shares are down 2 percent. No news was immediately available.
