5 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 15, 2018 4:54pm   Comments
Gainers

  • SendGrid Inc (NYSE: SEND) shares are up 14 percent after Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) announced it will acquire the company in a $2 billion all-stock transaction.
  • Forterra Inc (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares are up 7 percent. No news was immediately available.
  • Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares are up 6 percent after reaffirming fourth-quarter sales guidance of $2.42 billion and EPS guidance of $1.87. The company sees FY19 total adobe sales growth of about 20 percent year-over-year and sees digital media annualized recurring sales of $1.4 billion of net new ARR.
  • Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ: ULBI) shares are up 5 percent after announcing it won a $8.3-million communications systems leader radio contract.

Losers

  • Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: SIMO) shares are down 2 percent. No news was immediately available.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

