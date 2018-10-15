Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Carl Icahn Doubles Down On Dell Technologies: 'One Of The Best Opportunities I Have Ever Seen'

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2018 3:25pm   Comments
Share:
Carl Icahn Doubles Down On Dell Technologies: 'One Of The Best Opportunities I Have Ever Seen'
Related
Barron's Picks And Pans: Apple, Dell, Netflix, Wells Fargo And More
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Mastercard, Dell Technologies And More
Icahn discloses 8% stake in Dell tracker, will oppose merger (Seeking Alpha)

Activist investor Carl Icahn said Monday in an open letter that his investment firm Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ: IEP) now owns an 8.3-percent stake in Dell Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: DVMT), the tracking stock of VMware and Dell.

Icahn is against Dell's proposed $21.7-billion — or $92 per share — offer to buy out the holders of DVMT, which is designed to track roughly the economic value of VMWare through a combination of cash and equity in Dell.

What Happened

Icahn told CNBC he was contacted by various DVMT shareholders who asked for his help in blocking what he said appears to be an undervalued deal.

After taking a closer look at the deal, Icahn says it represents "one of the best opportunities I have ever seen."

A fair value for the tracker is $144 per share, Icahn said. Michael Dell and the Silver Lake executives behind the proposed deal are guilty of "coercing" and "manipulating" shareholders to accept the lowball offer, he said.

If DVMT shareholders don't accept the deal on the table, the company charter permits the use of force to convert DVMT into Dell stock as part of a new IPO, he said. 

Why It's Important

Even if the company's charter permits a forced conversion into Dell stock, governance laws also dictate a fiduciary duty to act in the best interest of shareholders, Icahn told CNBC.

"Dell and Silver Lake cannot line their pockets at the stock holders' expense," he said.

What's Next

Icahn said in his letter he expects a modest increase in the takeout offer, although not as large as the estimated 36-percent discount to fair value: "I intend to do everything in my power to STOP this proposed DVMT merger," he said. 

"In my opinion, it is better to have peace than war, but be assured, I still enjoy a good fight for the right reasons, and in the current situation, I do not see peace arriving quickly! Stay tuned!"

Related Links:

M&Ain't: Several Of The Year's Biggest Mergers Face Uncertain Future

Carl Icahn's Latest Contest: AmTrust Financial

Posted-In: Carl Icahn CNBC DELL Michael DellNews M&A Media Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IEP + DVMT)

Barron's Picks And Pans: Apple, Dell, Netflix, Wells Fargo And More
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Mastercard, Dell Technologies And More
As China Fires Its Latest Shot, Investors Are Wondering: Is China Really Out Of Ammunition?
Earnings Scheduled For September 6, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on DVMT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Why Did Gary Cohn Join The Board Of A Blockchain Startup?