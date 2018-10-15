35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) climbed 24.6 percent to $2.99.
- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) shares climbed 19.7 percent to $18.77 after the company's Phase 1/2 trial of KB103 for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa met all primary efficacy and safety endpoints.
- Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCD) climbed 19.3 percent to $14.395 after the company agreed to be acquired for $14.50 per share by Veritas Capital.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) shares climbed 18.5 percent to $15.762 after gaining 2.06 percent on Friday.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) rose 16.8 percent to $1.460. SELLAS Life Sciences issued press release highlighting will host a conference call on Oct. 22 at 8 a.m. EDT to offer interim, updated final clinical data for NeuVax + Herceptin.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) shares gained 16.3 percent to $4.63 after the company disclosed that the FDA Advisory Committee voted 10-3 in favor of approving the company's DSUVIA for acute pain management.
- L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LLL) gained 10.9 percent to $217.15. Harris and L3 Technologies confirmed merger of equals in an all-stock deal. L3 Technologies also posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) rose 9.1 percent to $10.63.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) surged 9 percent to $2.55.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) gained 8.9 percent to $2.80 after climbing 18.98 percent on Friday.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) rose 8.9 percent to $54.2231 after the company earlier announced it will acquire Colorado hemp company, Ebbu.
- Harris Corporation (NYSE: HRS) climbed 8.3 percent to $167.72. Harris and L3 Technologies confirmed merger of equals in an all-stock deal.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) gained 7.6 percent to $6.66.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) rose 6.9 percent to $3.44 after gaining 1.90 percent on Friday.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) gained 6.6 percent to $5.31 after receiving US Patent for extended shelf life wheat trait designed to increase whole grain consumption and minimize waste.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) gained 6.4 percent to $2.15.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) climbed 6 percent to $157.0507 after the company's High Park subsidiary earlier announced three new cannabis brands.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) gained 5.8 percent to $7.891. Nio delivered 3,268 vehicles in the third quarter 2018.
- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) rose 5.6 percent to $6.7048. Orgenesis posted Q3 loss of $0.35 per share on sales of $6.2 million.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) dipped 21.8 percent to $2.80 after climbing 18.54 percent on Friday.
- Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) dipped 18.9 percent to $0.3300. On Monday, management declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy and announced an immediate CEO change for the 126-year-old company. CEO Edward Lampert will remain chairman of the board, but executive leadership will be granted to a new Office of CEO occupied by CFO Robert Riecker, Chief Digital Officer Leena Munjal, and President of Apparel and Footwear Gregory Ladley.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) dropped 16.5 percent to $6.10.
- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE: CVU) shares fell 15.4 percent to $7.2200 after the company reported a $12 million common stock offering.
- NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI) fell 12.4 percent to $32.50. DA Davidson downgraded Nutrisystem from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $40 to $28.
- NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCSM) dropped 10.7 percent to $13.30.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) shares slipped 10.2 percent to $2.12.
- Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) fell 10 percent to $9.88.
- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRB) shares tumbled 9.6 percent to $5.73.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) declined 8.7 percent to $10.90.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) slipped 7.7 percent to $4.5700 after gaining 11.24 percent on Friday.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) fell 7.2 percent to $3.86.
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) shares fell 7 percent to $7.261 after rising 4.22 percent on Friday.
- Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTRP) shares fell 7 percent to $35.95 after gaining 9.96 percent on Friday.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) slipped 6.8 percent to $3.01 after the company reported that it has received the FDA approval for YUTIQ 0.18mg.
- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE: SSD) dropped 4.5 percent to $63.79. Baird downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from Outperform to Neutral.
Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.