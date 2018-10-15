Market Overview

44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2018 5:06am   Comments
Gainers

  • Corium International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORI) surged 52.83 percent to close at $12.70 on Friday after the company agreed to be taken private by Gurnet Point Capital for $12.50 per share.
  • Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) rose 42.94 percent to close at $24.30. Anaplan priced its IPO at $17 per share.
  • Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) gained 40.74 percent to close at $13.30 on Friday.
  • Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMY) shares surged 31.11 percent to close at $2.95.
  • Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) surged 25.86 percent to close at $2.92.
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) jumped 19.66 percent to close at $11.93. Iovance Biotherapeutics said, following an end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA regarding lead candidate lifileucel, the regulatory body acknowledged that a single-arm cohort as part of C-144-01 could be supportive of initial registration, and conduct of a randomized Phase 3 trial in the patient population being enrolled may not be feasible. The company also priced 22 million shares at $9.97 per share.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) climbed 18.98 percent to close at $2.57.
  • Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SHLD) gained 18.97 percent to close at $0.407 amid reports the company is nearing a financing deal that could keep it open through Christmas but could file for bankruptcy as soon as this weekend.
  • China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) gained 18.54 percent to close at $3.58 after falling 44.28 percent on Thursday.
  • Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) rose 17.1 percent to close at $13.01.
  • Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) gained 14.72 percent to close at $23.30.
  • Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) rose 14.44 percent to close at $20.61.
  • Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) shares climbed 14.4 percent to close at $26.54 on Friday.
  • Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) gained 14.24 percent to close at $6.74.
  • Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) rose 13.72 percent to close at $24.61.
  • Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA) shares gained 13.45 percent to close at $20.50.
  • TravelCenters of America LLC (NYSE: TA) shares jumped 13.12 percent to close at $5.00.
  • Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) gained 12.64 percent to close at $23.88.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares climbed 12.39 percent to close at $148.30.
  • India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) rose 11.24 percent to close at $4.95 after falling 12.75 percent on Thursday.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) gained 10.71 percent to close at $3.98. The Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee will review AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ NDA for sufentanil sublingual tablets for treating moderate-to-severe acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic and for which alternative treatments are inadequate.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) gained 9.5 percent to close at $3.69.
  • Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALQA) shares rose 8.74 percent to close at $2.24 after reporting a merger deal with Adynxx.
  • SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) shares rose 8.17 percent to close at $32.72.
  • Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) shares jumped 7.16 percent to close at $73.97. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Square from Hold to Buy.
  • Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) gained 6.96 percent to close at $130.50. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics with an Outperform rating.
  • Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) surged 6.77 percent to close at $18.61.
  • Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) rose 5.75 percent to close at $339.56. Citigroup upgraded Netflix from Neutral to Buy.
  • Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) rose 5.51 percent to close at $77.92 amid today's release of 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.'
  • Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) gained 5.43 percent to close at $7.18. Pivotal Research upgraded Snap from Hold to Buy.
  • Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) climbed 5.33 percent to close at $54.14. Nomura initiated coverage on Match Group with a Buy rating.

 

Losers

  • Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ: IMDZ) shares dipped 33.69 percent to close at $1.85 after the company said it will discontinue its SYNOVATE trial.
  • Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) dropped 19.14 percent to close at $13.56. Wabash National expects Q3 sales of $550 million to $555 million and adjusted earnings of $0.27 to $0.30 per share.
  • EXFO Inc (NASDAQ: EXFO) shares fell 14.61 percent to close at $3.04 on Friday after reporting Q4 results.
  • Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) shares fell 13.49 percent to close at $16.10.
  • MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) shares dropped 10.69 percent to close at $2.84.
  • Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) dipped 10.31 percent to close at $28.87.
  • Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) shares fell 10.19 percent to close at $1.94.
  • Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: RLM) fell 10 percent to close at $2.70.
  • China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) dipped 9.52 percent to close at $11.79.
  • Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares dropped 9.31 percent to close at $5.65 after reported pricing of registered direct offering of $150 million of convertible notes.
  • PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) shares fell 5.58 percent to close at $124.26. PNC posted upbeat earnings for its third quarter.
  • Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) fell 5.42 percent to close at $3.14.
  • Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) shares dipped 5.14 percent to close at $3.69.

5 Stocks To Watch For October 15, 2018