41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Corium International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORI) climbed 50.7 percent to $12.521 after the company agreed to be taken private by Gurnet Point Capital for $12.50 per share.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) rose 46.2 percent to $13.815.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) surged 20.4 percent to $2.60.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) gained 19.1 percent to $11.87. Iovance Biotherapeutics said, following an end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA regarding lead candidate lifileucel, the regulatory body acknowledged that a single-arm cohort as part of C-144-01 could be supportive of initial registration, and conduct of a randomized Phase 3 trial in the patient population being enrolled may not be feasible. The company also priced 22 million shares at $9.97 per share.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) rose 18.6 percent to $4.01.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) jumped 17.7 percent to $2.73.
- Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMY) shares jumped 15.6 percent to 2.60.
- Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SHLD) surged 15.5 percent to $0.3950 amid reports the company is nearing a financing deal that could keep it open through Christmas but could file for bankruptcy as soon as this weekend.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) gained 14.1 percent to $5.08 after falling 12.75 percent on Thursday.
- TravelCenters of America LLC (NYSE: TA) shares rose 13.8 percent to $5.03.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) surged 13.7 percent to $19.8186.
- Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) rose 13.4 percent to $24.05.
- Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALQA) shares gained 11.1 percent to $2.30 after reporting a merger deal with Adynxx.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) rose 10.7 percent to $3.98. The Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee will review AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ NDA for sufentanil sublingual tablets for treating moderate-to-severe acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic and for which alternative treatments are inadequate.
- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) jumped 10.3 percent to $6.51.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) shares gained 9.6 percent to $33.165.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) rose 8.3 percent to $4.60.
- Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) rose 8.2 percent to $21.97.
- Sharing Economy International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEII) climbed 8 percent to $3.10. Sharing Economy reported that it has received Nasdaq notice of non-compliance.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) rose 7.8 percent to $13.68 after Tencent reported a 11.5 percent stake in the company.
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) gained 7.4 percent to $40.00.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) gained 6.6 percent to $3.22 after falling 44.28 percent on Thursday.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) climbed 6.2 percent to $44.25 after gaining 4.09 percent on Thursday.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) shares jumped 6.2 percent to $73.28. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Square from Hold to Buy.
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) gained 5.8 percent to $129.14. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics with an Outperform rating.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) climbed 5.7 percent to $54.31. Nomura initiated coverage on Match Group with a Buy rating.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) rose 5.5 percent to $338.90. Citigroup upgraded Netflix from Neutral to Buy.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) gained 5.5 percent to $7.185. Pivotal Research upgraded Snap from Hold to Buy.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) rose 5.1 percent to $77.59 amid today's release of 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.'
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) rose 4.7 percent to $4.71. Wedbush upgraded Fitbit from Neutral to Outperform.
Losers
- Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ: IMDZ) shares dipped 35.2 percent to $1.81 after the company said it will discontinue its SYNOVATE trial.
- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) fell 21.7 percent to $13.12. Wabash National expects Q3 sales of $550 million to $555 million and adjusted earnings of $0.27 to $0.30 per share.
- EXFO Inc (NASDAQ: EXFO) shares dipped 16 percent to $2.99 after reporting Q4 results.
- Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: RLM) dropped 11.7 percent to $2.6501.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares fell 10.8 percent to $5.555 after reported pricing of registered direct offering of $150 million of convertible notes.
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) shares tumbled 6.8 percent to $17.35.
- Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) dropped 5.9 percent to $3.125.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) shares dipped 5.9 percent to $3.6602.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares tumbled 5.9 percent to $3.19.
- Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) shares fell 5.3 percent to $2.35.
- PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) shares fell 5.1 percent to $124.91. PNC posted upbeat earnings for its third quarter.
