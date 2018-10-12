Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Data on import and export prices for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans is set to speak in Ann Arbor, MI at 9:30 a.m. ET.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for October is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak in Atlanta, Georgia at 12:30 p.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles is set to speak in Bali, Indonesia at 10:30 p.m. ET.
