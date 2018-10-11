Market Overview

5 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 11, 2018 4:46pm
Following Successive Market Gains, Investors Appear To Be Taking Some Profits
34 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Goldman Sachs Projects Upside For Newly Public AXA Equitable In Bullish Initiation
Earnings Scheduled For February 13, 2018
Market Trends Toward New Normal in AllianceBernstein Holding, Five9, Simpson Manufacturing, ... (GuruFocus)

Gainers

  • Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares are up 14 percent after announcing the commercial launch of XERAVA in the United States.
  • Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXI) shares are up 8 percent, adding to the 61-percent gain the stock saw in the regular trading session.
  • Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) shares are up 5 percent. No news was immediately available on ths micro-cap stock.
  • AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE: AB) shares are up 4 percent. No news was immediately available.

Losers

  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares are down 2.3 percent. No news was immediately available.

