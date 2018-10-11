5 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares are up 14 percent after announcing the commercial launch of XERAVA in the United States.
- Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXI) shares are up 8 percent, adding to the 61-percent gain the stock saw in the regular trading session.
- Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) shares are up 5 percent. No news was immediately available on ths micro-cap stock.
- AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE: AB) shares are up 4 percent. No news was immediately available.
Losers
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares are down 2.3 percent. No news was immediately available.
