34 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) gained 17.5 percent to $18.91 after the company agreed to sell 3 ethanol plants to Valero Renewable Fuels for $300 million in cash plus $28 million of working capital.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) shares gained 11.1 percent to $2.62 after dropping 18.90 percent on Wednesday.
- Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) shares climbed 10.5 percent to $35.10 after the company late Wednesday announced a joint venture with Petrobas America.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) gained 10.4 percent to $3.9200.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) rose 10 percent to $3.059.
- Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRT) gained 9.3 percent to $41.2050.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) shares rose 9.3 percent to $10.99.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) climbed 9.1 percent to $2.29.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) shares gained 8.9 percent to $31.05 after the company disclosed that it is pursuing alternatives for its La Senza business.
- argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) climbed 8.2 percent to $69.01.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) rose 7 percent to $2.3860 after dropping 6.30 percent on Wednesday.
- Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) gained 6.7 percent to $10.70.
- PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) shares rose 6.7 percent to $21.0549.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) shares rose 5.1 percent to $4.74 after the company received FDA 510(k) clearance for its 3mm diameter surgical instruments for minimally invasive surgery.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) rose 3.3 percent to $51.320 after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
Losers
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) shares dipped 52.6 percent to $2.57.
- Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSE: SYN) dropped 35 percent to $0.95 after the company earlier announced the pricing of its $18 million equity offering.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) shares declined 22.8 percent to $4.55. Atomera priced 2.625 million shares of common stock at $4.75 per share.
- Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) dropped 18.3 percent to $3.27.
- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) fell 16.7 percent to $46.84 after the company issued preliminary third-quarter sales figures of $4.6 billion, $350 million below consensus estimates. The company expects third-quarter pre-tax earnings of $125 million.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) shares dipped 13.7 percent to $2.20 after reporting a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLD) dipped 13.5 percent to $25.79 after the company priced a 5.2 million share common stock offering at $29 per share.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) shares fell 13.4 percent to $67.04 after the company said Sarah Friar will step down as CFO to take position as CEO at Nextdoor.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) dropped 12.4 percent to $4.47.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) declined 9.4 percent to $3.86.
- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares fell 9.1 percent to $14.43.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares dipped 9 percent to $7.059.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) shares dropped 7.9 percent to $9.79 after rising 4.63 percent on Wednesday.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) dipped 7.6 percent to $8.51.
- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE) fell 7.3 percent to $16.15 after pricing public offering of common stock.
- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) shares dropped 7.3 percent to $21.57.
- ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) fell 6.8 percent to $3.70.
- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) slipped 6.1 percent to $4.00 after reporting Q3 production results from its two operating mines.
- Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) shares dropped 5.5 percent to $34.53 after short seller Aurelius Value published a research report indicating a short position on the stock.
